Entire F1 2021 season now available to all subscribers of F1TV

The complete 2021 F1 season is now available for rewatch on its official digital platform, F1TV. The 22-race dramatic season will now be available for viewing for subscribers and viewers to revisit the journey of the season that produced a new world champion.

Until now, F1TV had only featured the highlights of the races. However, with the season now done and dusted, it will feature complete races. Apart from the races, F1 TV also has onboards, special segments such as ‘Inside Story’ on drivers' special moments through the course of the season, expert analysis by Jolyon Palmer, Tech Talk, Weekend Debrief’s, and Paddock Pass.

The popular special segments that are unavailable to non-subscribers are some of the episodes of the ‘Inside Story’ segment and other informative shows such as documentaries or on-boards. The F1TV subscription definitely gives more in-depth insights about the sport than F1's official Youtube channel.

The 2022 F1 cars will feature new tyres and a new fuel

With a new set of technical regulations to be implemented in the 2022 season, it is not only the cars that will look dramatically different but also its tires and the fuel which will make a significant difference. The 2022 F1 cars will feature new Pirelli 18-inch tires and a fuel with a higher sustainability ratio.

The 2022 F1 cars will allow room for closer racing than seen in the V6 era of the sport, with the chassis used so far. Featuring a redesigned front and rear wing, the new cars will be a hybrid of the Indy and current F1 cars.

Apart from their ability to race closely, the new aerodynamic regulations will allow other mid-field teams to fight Red Bull Racing F1 team and Mercedes.

Featuring a bumper 23-race calendar for the first time in the sport's history, the 2022 F1 season is highly-anticipated. The new cars could also change the pecking order on the grid.

Edited by Prem Deshpande