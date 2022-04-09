"I will do everything I can, to be vocal on that" - Esteban Ocon 'not happy' with the French GP being under threat of removal from F1 calendar

Esteban Ocon is not happy with the French GP being at risk of losing a spot on the F1 calendar from 2023 in favor of newer venues.

The Frenchman says he will do everything within his power and will be vocal about the issue to keep his home race on the calendar for the near future. Speaking at the FIA press conference ahead of the 2022 Australian GP, he said:

“I’m very happy to discover new tracks but yes, to see the French Grand Prix at threat, definitely I will do everything I can, to be vocal on that. I will do everything I can to keep it on the calendar.”

F1 had earlier made it clear that “prestige” alone would not guarantee some of the classic circuits a spot on the calendar, especially when interest in the sport around the world has been at its highest.

Following the announcement of a third United States GP venue in Las Vegas earlier this month, speculations about which circuits could come under the ax increased. The French Grand Prix, currently held at the Paul Ricard Circuit, is thought to be the most at risk.

Esteban Ocon, one of the only two French drivers on the current grid, says it is “extremely special” to have a home Grand Prix, saying:

“When I started Formula 1, the [French] grand prix was not there. It was rumoured that it was going to come back, and it did. We’ve lived so many good moments with the French fans there and yeah, it’s extremely special when we go there every year.”

“Putting everything together” crucial to ensure Alpine P4 in the constructors: Esteban Ocon

Alpine seems to have the fourth-best car on the grid after two races, narrowly ahead of the rest of the midfield and snapping at the heels of the Mercedes.

Esteban Ocon, however, believes the team will have to “put everything together” perfectly within a weekend to maximize their points haul, thereby ensuring their P4 status. Speaking ahead of the Australian GP, he said:

“I think in qualifying in Jeddah, we were definitely the fourth fastest. But in Bahrain, it was not the case. And in the race in Jeddah, it was not the case either. We obviously didn't put everything. So, we should be having a bit more points in the bag. It’s going to be all putting it together and getting some more performance in the coming races.”

After an uneventful pre-season testing, the Enstone team was surprised to have found itself at the front of the midfield. Heading into the rest of the season, the team will hope to keep their momentum going, with both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso hopeful of their chances in the coming seasons.

Edited by Anurag C