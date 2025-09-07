"Even Max Verstappen knows this was a joke": Fans react to McLaren's mid-race Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris switch

The McLaren F1 team was responsible for tons of drama towards the end of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, as they asked Oscar Piastri to let Lando Norris through after a slow pit stop for the latter. Fans online have shared their reaction to this incident, with many left baffled by the Papaya team's orders.
While Max Verstappen was in a league of his own at the Italian GP and claimed the victory, the championship protagonists were left to fight for the remaining two podium spots. Lando Norris was ahead of Oscar Piastri throughout the race, up until a 6 second pit stop for the Briton meant his teammate was able to undercut him in the final stages of the race.
But the McLaren team asked Piastri to give up the spot. The Aussie driver shared his disagreement with the team's rationale for this, but still gave the position up. Fans online have shared their reaction to this, with many criticising the British team for their team orders under their Instagram post.
"No prioritising" 💀 even max knows this was a joke," said one fan.
"You just like putting both drivers in difficult positions," said another user.
"Papaya anti race rules," joked another fan.
Fans on X also shared their disappointment with what occurred out on track at Monza.
"What a joke gifting lando second place lmaooo. It wasn’t Oscar’s fault you idiots messed up the pit stop," said one user.
"Slow pit stops are part of RACING! ****ing ****show of a team," claimed another fan.
"For the next races, you could just not send Oscar's car out on track. That way, you ensure Zak's favorite driver wins the championship," wrote another user.
With this result, Lando Norris has cut Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 championship by three points. It remains to be seen if these points will play a big role going into the final eight rounds of the season.
Max Verstappen laughs out loud when told about the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri mid-race switch
Max Verstappen laughed out loud on the team radio when Gianpiero Lambiase told him about McLaren having switched Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the former's slow pit stop at the Italian GP. The Dutchman even questioned the rationale behind the decision made by his rival team.
"Norris and Piastri have swapped places, Max," said Lambiase.
"Hah! Just because he had a slow stop?" replied Verstappen while laughing.
But Verstappen surely did not pay much attention to the situation after this moment ,as he was preoccupied with his win. He claimed his third win of the 2025 season after starting on pole and having overtaken Norris shortly after he had let him past in the initial stages of the race.