“Everyone knows it”: Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement is apparently an ‘open secret’

Prominent Italian F1 journalist Leo Turrini claims that Charles Leclerc's attempt to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes is an 'open secret'. Turrini reports that the Monegasque has inquired about Hamilton's contract details with Mercedes.

Red Bull currently has a dominant lead in the 2023 season, leaving both star drivers, Leclerc and Hamilton, reportedly contemplating their future plans. As a result, some experts have proposed a direct exchange between the two teams, with Leclerc joining Mercedes and Hamilton heading to Ferrari.

Eddie Jordan believes that such a move could be the much-needed shake-up that the teams require.

"Everyone knows it, from the remote garage in Maranello to the Indian Ocean."



"Everyone knows it, from the remote garage in Maranello to the Indian Ocean."

Perhaps James Allison's return is a bargaining chip to keep Lewis from jumping the ship?

According to reputable Italian journalist Turrini, Leclerc has been in discussions with Mercedes while Ferrari's president, John Elkann, has previously sought information on Lewis Hamilton's contract. However, Turrini does not believe that Hamilton will facilitate Leclerc's move unless he decides to retire.

Turrini wrote about Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc:

“That Leclerc is talking to Mercedes is the open secret. Everyone knows it, from the remote garage in Maranello to the Indian Ocean. In his unfinished career, he showed flashes of pure class. He is the first to know that time is passing."

"Russell is very, very strong. But if Hamilton were to stop, whoever pays in Stuttgart might not accept another Bottas alongside a driver who is not yet a world champion."

F1 pundit claims the Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes era is over

Dutch F1 commentator Rob Kamphues recently claimed that the era of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' dominance in the sport has come to a close. Kamphues cited Max Verstappen's triumph at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP as the end of the Mercedes era.

Despite Hamilton's unwavering pursuit of his eighth championship win, his team has been unable to provide him with a competitive car that can challenge the new leaders, Red Bull.

The introduction of the ground-effect era in F1 has presented difficulties for the Silver Arrows, who have struggled to comprehend the aerodynamic regulations of 2022, placing them at a disadvantage compared to other teams.

Leo Turrini: "Charles Leclerc is talking to Mercedes is 'Pulcinella's secret' (the very character of Pulcinella is his inability to keep secrets).

The seven-time world champion has not secured a victory since 2021 and was surpassed by his younger teammate George Russell in 2022. Kamphues wrote in Formule 1 Magazine:

“Could something have snapped in the great champion? Lewis hasn’t won a race since that day, he hasn’t achieved pole, he’s never even started from the front row. In 2022, he also finished behind his younger teammate in the championship and that younger teammate also won the only race Mercedes won. Not to mention this season."

However, with Red Bull set to face the brunt of their wind tunnel testing penalty later this year, the Brackley-based squad can remain hopeful of the times to come.

