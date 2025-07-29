"Everyone said he was lying": Fans react as key details emerge of Lewis Hamilton's mysterious Ferrari upgrade

Lewis Hamilton had two upgrade elements on his SF-25 at the Belgian GP. While the new rear suspension was already making rounds in the paddock, people speculated about the second element. A report then stated that the Briton was given upgraded brake pads, which Charles Leclerc had been using earlier in the season, leading fans to bemoan the bashing that the Briton endured for his performances.

Ferrari brought the much-awaited rear suspension upgrade package at the Belgian GP, which helped the scarlet duo secure a third and seventh-place result. Both cars had the upgraded suspension arrangement together to ensure equality between the two, which the pre-season debacle put forth.

However, unbeknownst to the paddock, the Scuderia had reportedly given Leclerc upgraded brake pads from the Canadian GP onwards while Hamilton was on the previous alteration. This disparity was then resolved at the last race weekend, where the Briton's car was brought onto the same specification as his teammate's.

With Hamilton earlier criticizing the team for not giving him upgrades and probably costing him some laptime, fans quickly joined the fray to point out that the 40-year-old's call to bring newer parts for him was not a lie, in line with the report from AutoRacer IT:

"Everyone said he was lying tho lol."

El_Chico @Solomon_rock LINK Everyone said he was lying tho lol

"And those dogfosis were calling him a liar," one fan wrote.

"Would you look at that yet another thing leclerc fans shamed Lewis for without learning the truth😁😁," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Makes sense why both Hamilton and Leclerc struggled initially. Brake feel is everything in these cars," one netizen wrote.

"The “New Break Package” where he had to lift & coast for most of the race 🤦‍♂️," another netizen wrote.

"So better brakes=more confidence 👏🏻," a third netizen wrote.

Lewis Hamilton started the Belgian GP in 18th and finished seventh on the road.

Lewis Hamilton happy with his resurgence from the back of the grid

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's Belgian GP weekend started with a torrid qualifying performance for the Sprint, though not entirely his fault. However, he made a mistake in his final qualifying attempt for the Grand Prix on Sunday, putting him on the back foot for the race.

Despite this, the Briton reminisced about his karting days, where he used to carve his way through the field and put on a show to claim a six-point haul at the checkered flag, as he told Sky Sports:

"I always love races like that when you're challenged and having to make your way through the field. That's how my life started in racing. We had not such a great go-kart and started at the back, so it was reminiscent of that... But at least I've still got some points, we outscored Mercedes collectively."

Hamilton's performance at the Belgian GP brought his points tally up to 109 points.

