“Everything is different”: Lewis Hamilton speaks candidly on Ferrari’s culture

Lewis Hamilton opened up about the unique atmosphere at Ferrari ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, reflecting on the passionate Tifosi. The seven-time world champion continues his adjustment to life in red, as challenges await him on the streets of Monte Carlo this weekend.

Seven races into his first season with Ferrari, Hamilton only has two top-five finishes to show. After Ferrari's double Q2 exit in Imola last weekend, things looked dire. But the atmosphere was electric in the Italian team's first home appearance of the season at Imola. Fans packed the stands in red, embracing Hamilton as one of their own.

Lewis Hamilton (44) waves to fans during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna. Source: Getty

The sight was not lost on the Briton, who spoke warmly about the connection with Ferrari fans.

"Ferrari is Ferrari, everything is different. The English fans are very 'hardcore', but it's a more personal relationship (with the Tifosi), towards the driver. They follow you everywhere. I imagine my fans followed me here too. But the Tifoso is a Ferrari fan. There's a sense of belonging," he was quoted as saying by Auto Racer.

That sense of belonging was boosted by a strong performance last Sunday. Lewis Hamilton fought back strongly and finished fourth, to find his second top-five and his best non-sprint result after starting in P12. He made the most of a well-timed pit stop during a Virtual Safety Car late in the race to jump several cars and finish in P4 with fresher tires.

With Ferrari's setup finally working better over a full race distance, the recovery lifted morale within the team. Reflecting on the momentum they've built, Hamilton shared his thoughts on the Monaco Grand Prix media day.

"We've definitely taken on the positives from it. There's still a lot to digest. It's only been a few days, obviously. I was on the simulator on Monday churning on correlation and working with the engineers through the week. I hope we can have a good weekend," Hamilton said (via Formula 1).

Ferrari's one-lap pace has been patchy this season, but Charles Leclerc's pole and win in Monaco last year offer hope. Hamilton, who arrived in style for the Monaco Grand Prix media day, has to now tame a very different car in a street circuit environment, which highly contrasts with Imola.

He currently sits sixth in the Formula 1 standings with 53 points. along with a sprint race win in China and a podium in Miami's sprint.

"It's exciting to drive...a Ferrari around these streets of Monte Carlo": Lewis Hamilton braces for first Monaco outing with Scuderia

Lewis Hamilton talks with Ferrari Race Engineer Riccardo Adami during Monaco previews. Source: Getty

Monaco's tight confines and relentless slow-speed corners offer a unique kind of challenge, one that Lewis Hamilton is eager to take on in Ferrari colors for the first time. Despite his extensive experience in the Monaco Grand Prix, the 40-year-old admitted that this weekend feels like a debut all over again.

“I've never driven this car at this track, so that will be new for me, it's a new characteristic to what I've experienced in the past, but it's exciting to drive for the first time a Ferrari around these streets of Monte Carlo... I've always wondered what it's like to be in the garage surrounded by red here, and I'm going to get to experience that tomorrow," Hamilton was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

Hamilton's season of firsts continues with Friday's FP1 and FP2 sessions, which will offer Ferrari valuable time to tune their No. 44 SF-25. Circuit de Monaco's layout is less about outright speed and more about traction and razor-sharp precision, with just 3.34 km of narrow tarmac.

A general view of the Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Source: Getty

Qualifying, as ever in Monaco, will be critical, with 14 out of the last 20 pole winners taking the checkered flag. So far in 2025, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen have taken three poles each, with Lando Norris grabbing the other. With track position dictating the race, a clean Saturday might be the best shot Lewis Hamilton has at fighting for a podium on Sunday.

