“Everything looks more optimistic”: Fernando Alonso surprised by Aston Martin’s start to the F1 season

Fernando Alonso is pleasantly surprised by Aston Martin's flying start to the season. The Silverstone-based team has managed to appear on the podium in every race so far this year, with Alonso being the man at the helm.

The two-time world champion joined the British team at the beginning of the year, putting his faith in a squad that finished seventh in last year's championship. It seems the Spaniard's faith in his new team is paying dividends as they have suddenly established themselves as one of the front runners.

Aston Martin F1 updates @startonpole On this day 18 years ago. What an epic battle between Fernando Alonso and the Michael, 2005 Imola On this day 18 years ago. What an epic battle between Fernando Alonso and the Michael, 2005 Imola https://t.co/HFH1mAycqn

The team's incredible jump in form has prompted Alonso to rethink his timeline for when the boys from Silverstone could challenge for the title. Fernando Alonso said, as quoted by Autosport:

"I was hoping 2023 to be a learning season and in 2024 maybe to be challenging Ferrari and Mercedes and things like that. But we challenged them in Bahrain in race one so obviously now everything looks more optimistic."

He continued:

"From Baku, Imola, Barcelona, the teams will start to bring upgrades to the car and we need to also be a top team in that regard. On-track but also off-track, we need to learn many things throughout this season to be a contender in 2024, hopefully."

Fernando Alonso on his hopes for a third title

Fernando Alonso retains optimism in his quest to secure his long-awaited third Formula One championship title. The Spanish driver, who claimed two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, triumphantly defeating Michael Schumacher, has shown impressive form in the 2023 season. He has secured a podium finish in each of the first three races.

Despite being 41 years old, he showcases his enduring passion to compete against drivers half his age, skillfully navigating through each race weekend.

Although he did not a world championship since 2006, the former Ferrari racer remains driven and resolute in his pursuit of success, actively striving to claim his third victory in the sport.

In a recent interview with Bang and Olufsen, Fernando Alonso discussed his prospects of securing his third title and said:

"Always! I believe it is possible. That's why I keep racing. Obviously, you know the challenge is big. You know that you need to overcome some difficulties and some tough things that are now on top of the sport. But yeah, I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

Given Alonso's recent form, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the two-time world champion in times to come.

