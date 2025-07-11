Ex-Dutch F1 racer calls for Red Bull taskmaster’s exit after Christian Horner’s sacking

While the Formula 1 scene continues to digest the shock departure of Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing, the former Dutch driver Christijan Albers has stated that the team should further part ways with another key member of its Formula 1 setup.

The former F1 driver, in a recent interview, suggested that the Milton Keynes outfit should consider parting ways with senior advisor Helmut Marko as it continues its sweeping changes ahead of the second half of the 2025 season. Sharing his thoughts on De Telegraaf’s podcast, the former Minardi Racing driver stated:

“I think it’s time Marko also reaches his expiration date. Hearing some of his statements, they are out of touch with the times. I wonder if he should stay in that position. Maybe it’s time for a radical change and to usher in a new generation.”

Helmut Marko, like Christian Horner, has served at the Red Bull Racing team in various capacities. The 82-year-old is currently the racing outfit’s Head of Driver Development Programme, in addition to being the chief advisor on race-related matters.

Marko is currently in his 21st season at the Milton Keynes outfit, and only recently hinted at Sebastian Vettel possibly taking over his role when he opts to retire. Whether Red Bull Racing heeds the words of Albers and replaces the Austrian motorsport chief as it did with Christian Horner remains to be seen.

What Helmut Marko said about Christian Horner following his sacking

Helmut Marko earlier paid tribute to Christian Horner following his departure from the Red Bull Racing outfit. The veteran advisor detailed his gratitude to the outgoing team principal following the announcement of his sacking.

Marko, who has been an integral part of the Red Bull outfit since its venture into F1 with Horner, also highlighted the successes and memories the pair shared together. In a statement shared on X by Red Bull, Marko stated:

“Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years – both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000. I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that. During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements. We helped develop two World Drivers’ Champions and several Grand Prix winners. That has always been – and still is – the Red Bull way."

“As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the Drivers’ Championship as long as it's mathematically possible,” he added.

While Helmut Marko and Christian Horner enjoyed a fruitful spell working together at Red Bull, the latter part of their partnership was reported to have been marred by internal tension. Several reports detailed that both motorsport chiefs were largely at loggerheads during their final years working together.

