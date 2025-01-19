Ex-F1 champ foresees Lewis Hamilton leading Ferrari into ‘transition year’

As Lewis Hamilton gears up for the much-awaited move to Ferrari, former F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has issued a word of caution. He stated that Hamilton will take at least six months to adjust with the Italian team in what he believes is a "transition year" for the Brit.

Hamilton shook the F1 fraternity almost a year ago when he announced his transfer to Ferrari. While many imagined him retiring with Mercedes to honor the legacy and loyalty, the British driver had other plans.

His childhood dream of driving a red car will soon come true as Hamilton will reportedly drive Ferrari's old model on January 22 at the Fiorano track, marking his first outing with the Prancing Horse.

However, former two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi issued a word of caution for Ferrari for the 2025 season. He stated that Hamilton is entering a transition year and won't produce notable results instantly. Speaking to Talksport, Fittipaldi said (via racingnews365):

"Lewis, it's a transition year for him. With all his wisdom and all his experience going into Ferrari, it's going to help Ferrari for sure, but that takes some time, possibly six months. But it'd be great to see Lewis and Ferrari performing well. It'd be fantastic for motorsport."

Lewis Hamilton endured a prolonged period of struggle with Mercedes after the fateful 2021 season. After going winless in 2022 and 2023, Hamilton secured two victories last year to end the drought. Moreover, the 40-year-old struggled in qualifying the whole season as his former teammate George Russell beat him in 19 qualifying sessions.

Hence, Hamilton's recent form doesn't match his standards. He enjoyed a dominant run from 2013 to 2020, winning six world championships. However, the ground effect regulation changes enforced by the FIA in 2021 turned the tables and led to Mercedes' imminent downfall.

Lewis Hamilton denies staying at Enzo Ferrari's legendary home

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch, the rumor mill suggested that the Brit has been granted access to Enzo Ferrari's legendary home in Maranello. However, the driver denied the rumors. Talking to Motorsportweek, he said:

"It was not something I was talking about. I look forward to one day getting to see the building and the legendary room because that’s still the same as when he was there."

Hamilton is expected to stay in Maranello during his stint with Ferrari. However, no confirmation over his residence has been given by either the seven-time world champion or the Italian team itself. All eyes currently remain on Hamilton's impending arrival in the city as the car launch date inches closer.

