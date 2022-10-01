"Excited to see what the new upgrade package produces" - Alpine's Fernando Alonso optimistic ahead of the 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso believes the new package that Alpine is bringing to Singapore will propel the team back into the top 10. This includes a new floor, which is said to boost downforce and is necessary for speed in Singapore.

Alpine's sporting director, Alan Permane, recently spoke about the upgrade after a disappointing finish at Monza, the team's second no-point finish. Permane said:

"We’ve got a new floor coming to Singapore, it’s got a massive step of downforce and we’ll be back where we should be."

Fernando Alonso also commended the team for their hard work and expressed his eagerness to check out the upgraded car, saying:

"The whole team have been working hard on a new upgrade package for this race, So I’m excited to see what it produces."

Alpine's chief technical officer, Pat Fry, also commented on the new floor, calling it a major upgrade over the old one. He said the new car won't be visually changed, but there is a significant increase in performance. Fry said:

"We are bringing an entire new floor to both cars this weekend, which will also carry over to Japan for the next race. Visually, on the surface, it’s not much different to the previous version as most of the developments are underneath. It should bring a reasonable step in performance, though."

The French outfit will hope that the upgrade helps them outscore McLaren, who are quickly catching up in the championship. McLaren had a decent points finish last time out at Monza, with Lando Norris crossing the checkered flag in seventh position. This allowed the Woking-based constructor to close the gap on Alpine to just eighteen points.

Alpine had a disastrous weekend with Fernando Alonso retiring due to an issue with his car and Esteban Ocon having a difficult race and finishing eleventh, just outside the points.

Fernando Alonso and Alpine have a history of winning in Singapore

Fernando Alonso is one of only four drivers to ever win in Singapore. The Spaniard won the inaugural race in 2008 driving for Renault, which was rebranded as Alpine in 2021. The 2008 race is infamous for the controversies it created.

Alonso started fifteenth on the grid and after pitting for new tires on lap 14, his teammate Nelson Piquet Jr. deliberately crashed, bringing out the Safety Car. This allowed the Spaniard to overtake the frontrunners easily and win the race.

The FIA investigated the crash after Renault admitted to their wrongdoing and handed out punishments accordingly. The race result had a major impact on the drivers' championship.

Felipe Massa of Ferrari was leading the race before the Safety Car. He had a failed pitstop when he prematurely left the pitbox with the fuel hose still attached. Lewis Hamilton, then racing for McLaren, ended up finishing third. Hamilton won the championship over Massa by one point.

