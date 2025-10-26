Explained: Why Lando Norris was booed by the crowd throughout the F1 Mexican GP race weekend

Lando Norris was continuously booed by fans during the Mexican GP weekend. This trend had sparked the question of why the Briton's strong race results were not taken up in good faith by the attendees of the race, despite him mounting a dominant drive on Sunday to lead all 71 laps of racing en route to his sixth race victory of the season.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a 14-point deficit to Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings. Moreover, he had made several inroads into the Aussie's lead in the previous four race weekends, which saw him take 20 points out of his teammate's lead.

While the Briton is on a roll in the last few weeks, he was not really welcomed by the Mexican crowd at the race this weekend. This raised the question of what the reason was regarding his seemingly low perception among the Mexican crowd.

However, this misconduct was seemingly motivated by the Mexican crowd, largely having a tilt towards Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, as an F1 insider revealed on X.

But this was not the sole aspect of the story. The boos quickly became the question of the hour, and this question was even picked up in the post-race press conference.

There, a Mexican journalist revealed that the sentiment against Lando Norris was largely developed due to Oscar Piastri being instructed to concede the runners-up spot during the Italian GP. According to him, the crowd wanted Norris to give up the three points that he "unfairly" gained over his teammate due to the team order saga, which led to the specific conduct over the race weekend.

Lando Norris gives his take on the people's perception at the Mexican GP

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrating his race victory during the podium celebrations for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

Lando Norris moved into the championship lead for the first time since the Saudi Arabian GP earlier in the year. He now sits a solitary point ahead of Oscar Piastri in the standings.

On the contrary, his move to the table top was followed by boos from the fans. So, when he was told about the supposed reason for the race attendees booing him after the conclusion of the race in the press conference, Norris jibed back and said:

"Sure. If they want to think that, then they certainly have the right to. They can think whatever they want. I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly. That was the comments we made back then.

"The same with two years ago in Budapest when I could have won the race and had to let Oscar back through and let him win the race he deserved to win. It was no difference to that really. It was an incorrect decision that we made as a team to box him first or me first here. To be honest, if you want to have the three points, they can. They have the right to think whatever they want. Like Oscar deserved to win last year in Budapest, I deserve to be ahead in Monza. simple as that."

Meanwhile, Lando Norris also has a 36-point advantage over Max Verstappen heading into the final four race weekends, as the three-way title fight rages on.

