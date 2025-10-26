Lando Norris gets mercilessly booed by the crowd after winning the F1 Mexican GP

The trend of the Mexican F1 fans booing Lando Norris continued on the raceday. When the Briton emerged victorious after dominating 71 laps of gruesome racing, he was greeted by the dejecting sight of fans booing him after clinching his seventh race victory of the season.Since getting in the McLaren MCL39 in FP2 on Friday, Norris has not looked back. He looked to be the faster papaya driver and qualified seven spots ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who was leading the drivers' championship heading into the race weekend.This set the precedent for what was to come over the weekend as he didn't put a foot wrong during the race and led every lap around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to take the checkered flag. This also saw him move back into the lead of the drivers' standings for the first time since the Saudi Arabian GP.However, getting out of the car, the story was different. Fans attending the Mexican GP booed Norris after winning the race, as he got out of the car after lining up the MCL39 with the number one board:Moreover, this conduct continued during the post-race interview that James Hinchcliffe hosted, where fans cheered on Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, while booing Lando Norris.F1 pundits were unhappy with Lando Norris being booed by the fans in MexicoMcLaren's Lando Norris after winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: GettyBooing by fans is viewed with grim eyes in the F1 paddock and in sport whatsoever. So, when fans' boos filled the stadium in Mexico, F1 pundits broke their silence to bash such behavior.David Croft and Karun Chandhok, who formed a part of the Sky Sports F1's broadcast crew for the Mexican GP, slammed the booing, as Crofty first pointed out on the broadcast:&quot;The crowd of the stadium loved to see Max Verstappen; they loved seeing Charles Leclerc. When I was up there as the drivers coming up on the track parade, there were a few boos for Lando Norris, there were a few more boos there as well. What has the Mexican crowd got against Lando Norris, I wonder?&quot;Subsequently, Chandhok further expressed his discontent and said:&quot;I'm trying to work it out – did he have a rivalry with [Sergio] Perez? I genuinely don't know. I mean, I hate booing anyways, wherever it happens on this planet, I hated when people were booing Max [Verstappen] in certain races and I think it's just wrong. So, you know Lando's done an outstanding job and it should be applauded.&quot;Meanwhile, Norris will head to the Brazilian GP with a one-point lead over Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings, and Max Verstappen is a further 35 points behind.