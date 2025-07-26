Explained: Why Lewis Hamilton's lap in Q1 was deleted during the F1 Belgian GP qualifying

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in the first qualifying session at the 2025 Belgian GP as his final lap time was deleted by race control. Let's have a detailed look at why the Ferrari driver's Q1 lap time was deleted, which led to his elimination.Lewis Hamilton didn't put together a great first lap in Q1 and was on the brink of elimination in the final couple of minutes. With the likes of Esteban Ocon improving out of the drop zone, the Briton was dropped to P16. However, on the final lap, Hamilton put it together for a lap time good for P7.But soon after Q1 ended, race control notified that Hamilton’s final lap time was deleted for track limits, putting the Ferrari driver in the drop zone. On the replays, it was found that the Briton cut the Raidillon corner on his final Q1 lap.Lewis Hamilton went up Eau Rouge and marginally cut the Raidillon corner, similar to what Oscar Piastri did in SQ2 yesterday. Drivers try taking as much of the apex as they can at Raidillon to reduce the distance, as well as stop the tires from scribbling and loading up. However, in this case, it cost Hamilton a promotion to Q2.Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari came into the 2025 Belgian GP with the new upgraded rear suspension, which was reportedly designed to get rid of the ride height woes of the SF25. The upgrade, in combination with Hamilton's record at Spa Francorchamps (5-time race winner), led to expectations of a strong race weekend for the Briton.However, it has been anything but a strong weekend for Hamilton, who got eliminated in the SQ1 during the Sprint qualifying after a rear lock and spin on his final lap, tire degradation struggles in the Sprint race, and now Q1 exit during the qualifying for the main race.Lewis Hamilton's reaction as his Q1 lap time was deletedLewis Hamilton was one of the last drivers to cross the finish line in Q1 at the Belgian GP and made it into the Q2 session. However, as the Ferrari driver was approaching the pits, his race engineer informed him about the lap time being deleted.Hamilton asked his team, “Is everything ok?”His engineer Ricciardo Adami replied, “Track limits at Turn 4.”Hamilton asked, “Am I out?”“Yea, lap time is deleted. P16,” responded Adami.Hamilton will start the 2025 Belgian GP from P16 with Kimi Antonelli and the two Aston Martin drivers behind him. Given the degradation struggles from the sprint race and the pace of the SF25, it'll seem difficult for the Briton to get into the points.