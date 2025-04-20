Explained: Why Max Verstappen was given a 5-second penalty during the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Oscar Piastri may have taken victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the biggest talking point remains the penalty handed to Max Verstappen by the race stewards. The Dutch driver received a five-second penalty, which significantly affected the overall outcome of the race for him.

The Red Bull Racing driver, who had qualified on pole position for the Jeddah race, got off to a slightly sluggish start, allowing Piastri to pull alongside him as they approached the first corner of the circuit. Both drivers went wheel to wheel into the first chicane before Verstappen eventually backed out and took to the run-off area to avoid what could have turned into a collision on the night.

This move by the four-time world champion saw him gain an advantage over the McLaren driver, which eventually prompted a five-second penalty from the race stewards. Following the conclusion of the Grand Prix, however, the stewards, via the FIA, explained the rationale behind the decision to penalize Verstappen.

Detailing its reasoning in a document posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the FIA, the stewards explained that telemetry and in-car video evidence showed Oscar Piastri had his front axle alongside the mirrors of Verstappen as they headed into the corner. Under the Drivers’ Standard Guidelines, this positioning automatically means the corner was Piastri’s, and Verstappen should have left him space.

The stewards, in their judgment, also detailed that the punishment for the Red Bull driver's action could have been more severe—a ten-second penalty—but they opted for a five-second penalty after considering mitigating circumstances.

This decision, however, has been met with stiff resistance from the Red Bull camp. Team principal Christian Horner, addressing the media, presented pictorial evidence to support his view that the stewards made the wrong call in their verdict on the incident.

Max Verstappen speaks on incident with Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen also touched on the incident with Oscar Piastri that earned him a five-second penalty. The 27-year-old gave a much more diplomatic response when quizzed about the situation.

The Red Bull driver, who had opted against speaking about the incident during the post-race interview and press conference, offered a glimpse into his thoughts during his interaction at the TV Pen. Quizzed about the controversial decision and whether it impacted his race, Verstappen, as seen in a video shared on X by the account @RBR_Daily, responded:

“Yeah, potentially. It is what it is… I think it's better we don't talk about it because we're not allowed to express our opinions anyway.”

The decision made by the stewards remains one that continues to divide opinion among many Formula 1 fans. While some feel the incident could have been deemed a racing incident, others believe it warranted a penalty for the Dutch driver.

