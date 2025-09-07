Explained: Why Ollie Bearman was given a 10-second penalty for collision with Carlos Sainz at the F1 Italian GP

The FIA stewards deemed Ollie Bearman to be predominantly at fault for his accident with Carlos Sainz during the Italian Grand Prix, meaning he was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident. The stewards' report indicated that Sainz had the right to the racing line according to the sporting regulations, and Bearman should have yielded the corner.Lap 41 of the Italian GP saw a major incident between the Haas of Ollie Bearman and the Williams of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard attempted an overtake around the outside of Bearman in Turn 4, but the rookie chose not to yield, sending both cars for a spin around the Monza circuit.This incident was immediately put under review and referred to the stewards. Just before the end of the race, the stewards gave their verdict as Bearman was handed a 10-second time penalty.The stewards determined that the 20-year-old was primarily at fault for a collision with Sainz. The incident occurred at Turn 4, where Sainz attempted an outside pass on Bearman.The stewards deemed that Sainz had his front axle ahead of Bearman’s at the apex, earning the right to the racing line. Instead of yielding, Bearman defended from the inside and made contact with Sainz, resulting in the crash.The stewards reviewed videos and in-car footage and concluded that Bearman was responsible, and applied the standard penalty for such racing incidents.This decision followed Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2d of the FIA International Sporting Code, which simply determines that penalties can be dished out to drivers for causing a collision.Ollie Bearman finished the race outside of the points anyway, meaning the time penalty did not really matter in the context of his race. But the driver was also handed two penalty points for the incident, taking Bearman's tally to 10 over a 12-month period.This really does put the Haas driver in the danger zone, as 12 penalty points over 12 months amount to a race ban.Williams boss &quot;sorry&quot; for Carlos Sainz after Ollie Bearman incident leaves Spaniard outside of the points at the Italian GPCarlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman's cars spin around after an accident during the Italian GP - Source: GettyWilliams F1 boss James Vowles has said that he is sorry for Carlos Sainz after his incident with Ollie Bearman left him outside of the points at the Italian GP. The Briton claimed that Sainz could have ended up as high as P9 if he had not been affected by the lap 41 crash.Speaking about the Bearman-Sainz incident after the race, Vowles said:&quot;For Carlos, I'm sorry. He did a good race. He was effectively in the right overtaking Bearman on a charge on the way to get up to get good points today, I'm confident at least P9, if not more.&quot; [via Instagram/@williamsracing]&quot;And in our circumstances, frustrating to walk away with nothing. I know how he'll be feeling right now and our job is to make sure we lift him back up and we stay true and strong a team,&quot; he added.Sainz's teammate Alex Albon finished the race in P7, after the Spaniard was asked to move out of his way in the middle phase of the race. Sainz had outqualified Albon on Saturday, but failed to beat him once again this season.