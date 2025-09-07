  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Oliver Bearman
  • Explained: Why Ollie Bearman was given a 10-second penalty for collision with Carlos Sainz at the F1 Italian GP

Explained: Why Ollie Bearman was given a 10-second penalty for collision with Carlos Sainz at the F1 Italian GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:31 GMT
Ollie Bearman handed 10-second penalty for Carlos Sainz incident at Italian GP [Images via Getty]
Ollie Bearman handed 10-second penalty for Carlos Sainz incident at Italian GP [Images via Getty]

The FIA stewards deemed Ollie Bearman to be predominantly at fault for his accident with Carlos Sainz during the Italian Grand Prix, meaning he was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident. The stewards' report indicated that Sainz had the right to the racing line according to the sporting regulations, and Bearman should have yielded the corner.

Ad

Lap 41 of the Italian GP saw a major incident between the Haas of Ollie Bearman and the Williams of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard attempted an overtake around the outside of Bearman in Turn 4, but the rookie chose not to yield, sending both cars for a spin around the Monza circuit.

This incident was immediately put under review and referred to the stewards. Just before the end of the race, the stewards gave their verdict as Bearman was handed a 10-second time penalty.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The stewards determined that the 20-year-old was primarily at fault for a collision with Sainz. The incident occurred at Turn 4, where Sainz attempted an outside pass on Bearman.

The stewards deemed that Sainz had his front axle ahead of Bearman’s at the apex, earning the right to the racing line. Instead of yielding, Bearman defended from the inside and made contact with Sainz, resulting in the crash.

The stewards reviewed videos and in-car footage and concluded that Bearman was responsible, and applied the standard penalty for such racing incidents.

Ad
Ad

This decision followed Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2d of the FIA International Sporting Code, which simply determines that penalties can be dished out to drivers for causing a collision.

Ollie Bearman finished the race outside of the points anyway, meaning the time penalty did not really matter in the context of his race. But the driver was also handed two penalty points for the incident, taking Bearman's tally to 10 over a 12-month period.

Ad

This really does put the Haas driver in the danger zone, as 12 penalty points over 12 months amount to a race ban.

Williams boss "sorry" for Carlos Sainz after Ollie Bearman incident leaves Spaniard outside of the points at the Italian GP

Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman&#039;s cars spin around after an accident during the Italian GP - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman's cars spin around after an accident during the Italian GP - Source: Getty

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has said that he is sorry for Carlos Sainz after his incident with Ollie Bearman left him outside of the points at the Italian GP. The Briton claimed that Sainz could have ended up as high as P9 if he had not been affected by the lap 41 crash.

Ad

Speaking about the Bearman-Sainz incident after the race, Vowles said:

"For Carlos, I'm sorry. He did a good race. He was effectively in the right overtaking Bearman on a charge on the way to get up to get good points today, I'm confident at least P9, if not more." [via Instagram/@williamsracing]
"And in our circumstances, frustrating to walk away with nothing. I know how he'll be feeling right now and our job is to make sure we lift him back up and we stay true and strong a team," he added.

Sainz's teammate Alex Albon finished the race in P7, after the Spaniard was asked to move out of his way in the middle phase of the race. Sainz had outqualified Albon on Saturday, but failed to beat him once again this season.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications