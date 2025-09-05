Explained: Why Oscar Piastri was given a reprimand by the FIA stewards after the F1 Italian GP FP2

2025 F1 World Championship leader, Oscar Piastri, was given a reprimand by the FIA after the end of the second free practice session in Monza. This happened following the end of the red flag period during the session.

Ad

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli found himself in the gravel after going wide into Lesmo (turn 6), an issue many drivers faced throughout the session. However, it was much worse for Antonelli as he couldn't get his car back on the track. Subsequently, the session was red-flagged.

Right before the session was green-flagged, the FIA sent out the message that the track was clear. Following this, McLaren sent Oscar Piastri out of his garage, which was a violation of the Sporting Code. As per the notes from the Stewards, the team admitted that they sent out their driver early; however, since no sporting advantage was gained, considering it was only an FP session, the Stewards only reprimanded the driver.

Ad

Trending

The release from the FIA read:

"The Stewards acknowledge that, in contrast to prior incidents of similar nature happening in Qualifying, no significant sporting advantage could potentially be gained as this happened in Free Practice and therefore consider a reprimand to the competitor to be appriopriate."

Oscar Piastri has been quite competitive throughout the season so far. He leads the World Championship with a 34-point gap from his teammate, Lando Norris, and has managed to win seven races in 2025.

Ad

Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris championship battle could still take a turn, suggests Fernando Alonso

Both McLaren drivers are seemingly the only contenders for the World Championship. Although Norris showed some inconsistencies early in the season, he managed to shrink the championship gap to nine points heading into Zandvoort earlier last week. Despite a very strong performance, however, his car faced a mechanical DNF in the final laps, and Piastri won the race, increasing the gap to 34 points.

Ad

With nine races to go, Oscar Piastri has managed to put himself ahead in the championship; however, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso suggested that things could still shake around, as there are many races left.

"There is nothing you can do [in a title fight] about the external factors, just deliver the job every weekend. They are both doing incredibly well. Lando was unlucky in Zandvoort but many races to go," Alonso said.

Ad

He added:

"You just focus on winning every weekend, and if you do that - you will be Champion."

With nine more races to go, both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are performing at almost the same level. The championship could turn out to be interesting by the end of the season; however, the Australian seemingly is at an advantage right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More