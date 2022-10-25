"F*ck that"- Daniel Ricciardo discloses what 'scares' him the most about joining IndyCar racing

McLaren star Daniel Ricciardo does not feel ready to race in the IndyCar series yet. The driver feels his F1 ambitions are not over, and he wishes to continue with the series in the coming years.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Australian responded to questions about joining former F1 driver Romain Grosjean in the premier US racing series. He said:

“F*ck that! Ovals scare me. My Formula 1 career-slash-ambition is not over, so that’s really like first and foremost. I don’t want to deviate, I would say primarily for that reason. But also ovals, nah. Ten years ago, I would have said yes. I’m OK to admit that I’m not OK with ovals.”

The Aussie star further added that racing in the US sounds more like a fantasy to him currently, saying:

“They look fun but I think because I’m just not out of F1 yet, I haven’t really entertained it. The romanticising part of it, like [racing in] America and all that, would be fun. But it’s more of a fantasy.”

Daniel Ricciardo is being linked to several career prospects from the moment he announced his possibility of not landing a grid spot for 2023. The pilot is now rumored to have been approached for the Red Bull reserve driver role for next year.

Further, it is believed that Daniel Ricciardo wants a break for a year or two, and wishes to return with only a good team in F1. The driver has not even addressed the Haas boss' upfront seat offer for 2023 yet.

Struggle continues as Daniel Ricciardo reflects on 'Painful' 2022 F1 United States GP

Daniel Ricciardo was critical of his car's performance after he failed to score at the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix, a special race for him. The driver's week began dishearteningly after he was knocked out of Q1 itself.

Speaking in the media-pen post-race, the McLaren star reflected on how the car is simply not yielding to his efforts. He said:

“Yeah, I have no idea what to say. It’s honestly - 2022 - it’s been the year that it’s been. Just so far off the pace. Simply can’t lean on it, can’t push, can’t get the time out of it. Also, the inconsistency in the laptimes - it shows that it really is a struggle. But to have such a big margin again remains a mystery... When you think it can’t get worse, it does. I don’t know how I’m continuing to continue because painful is an understatement.”

Fans are uncertain about the Australian's future and will wait patiently for his final decision surrounding 2023. There are only two seats left on the current grid, with Ricciardo highly unlikely to join either of them. It will be interesting to see what the driver finally decides.

