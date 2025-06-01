"F**king idiots": Max Verstappen lashes out at Liam Lawson and Ollie Bearman during the F1 Spanish GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fuming at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman during the final phase of the 2025 Spanish GP. The Dutch driver started the race in Barcelona from P3 but gained a position off the line and overtook Lando Norris heading into Turn 1.
Although he had a slight opportunity to challenge for the race lead, he could not close the gap to Oscar Piastri. A few laps later, he was passed by Norris after the former's tires started to lose grip.
After switching to a three-stop strategy to make himself a contender for a victory, Max Verstappen was fuming at Bearman and Lawson as the duo battled for positions when he and Norris were coming to lap them.
Despite Verstappen closing the gap to the McLaren driver, he was upset as the backmarkers did not get out of the way quicker for him. On his team radio, the 27-year-old said:
"F**king idiots"
The Dutchman has been a step behind his title rivals at the Circuit de Catalunya as the MCL39 had been the dominant car on the weekend.
Max Verstappen previews his chances of winning the Spanish GP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said he believed it would be "tough" for him in the race in Barcelona, although he admitted that his race pace was comparable to the Woking-based outfit.
Speaking at the post-quali press conference, he said:
"It’s going to be tough, I think. My long run wasn't bad, but if you look at the difference today, it will be tough to put up a really, really good fight. But that doesn't mean that we're not going try."
He added:
"I think it's time to shine in Turn 1, yeah. Make it three-wide for the pictures. Why not? I don't know. Honestly, I think looking at pace, it will be tough. Like Oscar said, it’s not all about the start and Turn 1. You need to be good on tyres. It’s a long race. A lot can happen. So, I’ll just try to maximise what I got."
Max Verstappen finished the race in P5 after he was passed by Charles Leclerc and had to give back the position to George Russell in the final few laps of the race.