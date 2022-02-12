"Very controversial and not good for the sport" – McLaren boss weighs in on F1 2021 season finale fiasco

F1's 2021 season finale was 'very controversial and not good for the sport'. These are the views of McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

Seidl shared his thoughts on how the last few laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix played out at the Yas Marina Circuit during the launch of McLaren's 2022 challenger, the MCL36. Here's what the German said:

“It’s clear that what happened in Abu Dhabi was very controversial and not good for the sport. Because of the analysis still ongoing, and the discussions ongoing, I don’t want to go into too much detail judging what happened there exactly. It’s important now to wait for Monday [F1 Commission meeting] and, hopefully, we can close this topic with a good analysis on the FIA side and have some good steps in place in how to improve for the future.”

The FIA is currently conducting an investigation into race director Michael Masi's decision-making during the race. Reports suggest he could be removed from his position when the results of the investigation are made public.

F1 intends to move 'from gesture to action' with regard to anti-racism stance

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed the sport intends to change the way it tackles racism and improve inclusion and diversity going forward.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Italian elaborated on the sport's decision to move from 'gestures' to 'action' in the future. He said:

“I think the gesture has been an important gesture because we need to respect everyone, as always. Now the ‘action’ is the focus on the diversity of our community.”

Domenicali also touched on the sport's We Race As One initiative, which started in 2020. He said:

“We needed to make sure that what we did was important to show the intention of Formula 1 in things that were really important for the world. I think now it’s the matter of [changing] gesture, to action. Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community, and this is the first step.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Domenicali believes mere gestures are not enough to promote diversity in the sport and it will take more to combat discrimination and promote under-represented groups in the sport.

Edited by Anurag C