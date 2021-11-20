F1 2021: Where to watch Qatar Grand Prix race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The inaugural Qatar Grand Prix will be the 20th race of the 2021 F1 world championship and will be held on November 21. The teams will battle at the Losail International Circuit outside Doha, and the main race is scheduled as per the traditional format i.e. without sprint qualifying.

The Qatar Grand Prix will be one of two brand new races introduced this year, the other being in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early next month. The new circuit, which features only one DRS zone and 16 turns, is 5.380 km long and will be run over 57 laps. The weekend promises to bring tons of excitement as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are now separated by only 14 points, with the latter taking 1st place at the Brazil Grand Prix last Sunday.

While the two championship protagonists are all set to go head to head, McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out for third place in the constructors' championship.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix TV schedule

Here are the broadcast timings for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix race for fans in the US, UK and India:

USA

Fans in the USA can watch the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix at 9:00AM ET on Sunday morning.

UK

Viewers from the UK can watch the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix at 2:00PM GMT on Sunday afternoon.

India

Fans from India can watch the broadcast of the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix at 7:30PM IST

Where can you stream qualifying of the F1 2021 Qatar Grand Prix?

USA

Fans from the U.S. can watch the race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can watch the race on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the race on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney Hotstar+.

Getting up to speed

The Qatar Grand Prix will be the first F1 event in Qatar and is usually reserved for Moto-GP races. Teams will be challenged to learn the bumpy track and all its nuanced limits as they only get three practice attempts over the weekend. Out of all the drivers on the current grid, only Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have raced at the new circuit in their junior careers.

As only 14 points separate the two championship contenders, the Qatar Grand Prix will prove to be a crucial race regardless of the outcome. Currently, Max Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes star Hamilton took a new Internal Combustion Engine at the Brazil Grand Prix and as a result, drives a PU much newer and faster than the rest of the field. However, Max Verstappen and Redbull Racing's sheer pace has been something to marvel at this season, with Max winning 9 of the 19 races this year.

