F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the US GP?

Having essentially dominated the 2022 F1 season, Red Bull secured their fifth constructors' championship title this Sunday at the US GP.

Max Verstappen drove yet another brilliant race to take his 13th win of the season, just after securing his second consecutive title last race weekend at the Japanese GP. Sergio Perez, who took a 5-place grid penalty and started the race from P9, managed to recover to P4 in the end.

With pole-sitter Carlos Sainz knocked out of the race at the very start, Red Bull created a large enough point gap to Ferrari to seal the title on the first chance they got. The weekend was especially emotional for the team and the world of motorsport as a whole after the passing of Red Bull's co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen dedicated the win to him, while Christian Horner considered the win a tribute to Mateschitz.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the end of the Grand Prix, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said:

"It has been a hugely emotional weekend. That was the best possible way we could have won that race and I think Dietrich would have been very proud of that. Max obviously had to fight back after a difficult pitstop, we had a problem with the front wheel gun, and he just got his head down and I just thought there was only going to be one outcome of that race."

Despite Sainz getting punted out of the race and Charles Leclerc starting in P12 after taking a 10-place grid penalty, Ferrari maintained their focus. The Monegasque managed to make an impressive recovery and finished the 2022 F1 US GP on the podium with a P3 finish behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Despite driving a strong race and leading the Grand Prix for several laps, Lewis Hamilton watched his first potential win of the season slip right through his fingers as Max Verstappen caught up to his Mercedes towards the last few laps. The Silver Arrows remain third in the F1 constructors' standings, with a 53-point deficit against Ferrari.

Further down, while Alpine remain ahead of McLaren in P4, a mere 11 points separate the two teams, making this a battle to watch out for in the coming races. A car from each team finished in the points, with Lando Norris securing P6 and Fernando Alonso finishing the race right behind the Briton in P7 despite having been involved in a massive incident with Lance Stroll. Similarly, three points separate Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo in the standings, with the latter currently in the lead.

Haas only managed to get one car in the top 10 at their home Grand Prix, with Kevin Magnussen securing P10. With this, AlphaTauri now remain a point behind the American outfit in P9.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the US GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 656 2 Ferrari 469 3 Mercedes 416 4 Alpine Renault 149 5 McLaren Mercedes 138 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 7 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 49 8 Haas Ferrari 36 9 AlphaTauri RBPT 35 10 Williams Mercedes 8

