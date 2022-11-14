F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Brazilian GP?

George Russell gave Mercedes their first win of the 2022 F1 season this afternoon at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the Briton absolutely dominated the race after having started from pole.

Russell won Saturday's sprint and fully capitalized on Mercedes' dominant pace at Interlagos, where the Silver Arrows arguably seemed the strongest. Lewis Hamilton had a rather rollercoaster of a race but managed to finish right behind his teammate, giving the team a glorious 1-2 result.

In a post-race media interaction, the seven-time world champion was absolutely ecstatic and even hinted at the possibility of a potential win at the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend. He said:

"We’ve worked so hard this year. To be where we are, to be fighting for front row, to be fighting for podiums and to get a one-two, honestly I am elated for the whole team. Who knows [if Mercedes can win in Abu Dhabi]? We didn’t expect to be as quick as we have been this weekend. It’s just incredible, the turnaround."

While Max Verstappen remains at the top of the list as the 2022 F1 world champion, the double podium for Mercedes has strengthened the driver positions in the standings drastically. While George Russell and Lewis Hamilton remain fourth and fifth respectively, Hamilton seems on course to maintain the position against Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard made an impressive recovery from P7 finishing the race in third, taking his ninth podium finish of the 2022 season. His teammate Charles Leclerc did not have a race as straightforward, given that Lando Norris made contact with his Ferrari early on. This sent the Monegasque to the back of the grid, although he managed to drive a strong race back to the front and secure P4 behind his team-mate. Having finished ahead of Sergio Perez, Leclerc now finds himself in second in the drivers' standings, with points equal to that of the Mexican.

Perez, whose Red Bull simply did not have the pace to compete with the Silver Arrows in São Paulo, was fighting for second in the F1 standings. Towards the closing stages of the race, the team asked Verstappen to give up his sixth-place position to his team-mate since he had nothing to lose, but the Dutchman refused to do so. The double world champion finished in sixth, ahead of Perez. The Mexican was understandably livid and was left rather speechless in the end.

In a post-race media interaction, Perez shared his disappointment. He said:

"I was told to let him by and that I was going to get back the position. I don't know what the complications were on his side. No idea, maybe you should ask him about it. Nothing to say really. After all I have done for him, it is a bit disappointing to be honest. I am really surprised. We were definitely down on pace this weekend, so I hope we are back on our usual form in Abu Dhabi."

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Brazilian GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 429 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 290 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 290 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 265 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 240 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 234 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 113 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 86 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 81 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 35 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 25 14 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 23 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 14 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 12 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 2 21 Nyck De Vries NED Williams Mercedes 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

Poll : 0 votes