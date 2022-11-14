Create

F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Brazilian GP?

By Khushi Chandani
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
George Russell (C), Lewis Hamilton (L), and Carlos Sainz (R) celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

George Russell gave Mercedes their first win of the 2022 F1 season this afternoon at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the Briton absolutely dominated the race after having started from pole.

Russell won Saturday's sprint and fully capitalized on Mercedes' dominant pace at Interlagos, where the Silver Arrows arguably seemed the strongest. Lewis Hamilton had a rather rollercoaster of a race but managed to finish right behind his teammate, giving the team a glorious 1-2 result.

In a post-race media interaction, the seven-time world champion was absolutely ecstatic and even hinted at the possibility of a potential win at the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend. He said:

"We’ve worked so hard this year. To be where we are, to be fighting for front row, to be fighting for podiums and to get a one-two, honestly I am elated for the whole team. Who knows [if Mercedes can win in Abu Dhabi]? We didn’t expect to be as quick as we have been this weekend. It’s just incredible, the turnaround."

While Max Verstappen remains at the top of the list as the 2022 F1 world champion, the double podium for Mercedes has strengthened the driver positions in the standings drastically. While George Russell and Lewis Hamilton remain fourth and fifth respectively, Hamilton seems on course to maintain the position against Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard made an impressive recovery from P7 finishing the race in third, taking his ninth podium finish of the 2022 season. His teammate Charles Leclerc did not have a race as straightforward, given that Lando Norris made contact with his Ferrari early on. This sent the Monegasque to the back of the grid, although he managed to drive a strong race back to the front and secure P4 behind his team-mate. Having finished ahead of Sergio Perez, Leclerc now finds himself in second in the drivers' standings, with points equal to that of the Mexican.

Perez, whose Red Bull simply did not have the pace to compete with the Silver Arrows in São Paulo, was fighting for second in the F1 standings. Towards the closing stages of the race, the team asked Verstappen to give up his sixth-place position to his team-mate since he had nothing to lose, but the Dutchman refused to do so. The double world champion finished in sixth, ahead of Perez. The Mexican was understandably livid and was left rather speechless in the end.

In a post-race media interaction, Perez shared his disappointment. He said:

"I was told to let him by and that I was going to get back the position. I don't know what the complications were on his side. No idea, maybe you should ask him about it. Nothing to say really. After all I have done for him, it is a bit disappointing to be honest. I am really surprised. We were definitely down on pace this weekend, so I hope we are back on our usual form in Abu Dhabi."

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Brazilian GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT429
2Charles LeclercMONFerrari290
3Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT290
4George RussellGBRMercedes265
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes240
6Carlos SainzESPFerrari234
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes113
8Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault86
9Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault81
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari49
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes36
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes35
13Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari25
14Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT23
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes14
16Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari12
17Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT12
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari6
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes4
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes2
21Nyck De VriesNEDWilliams Mercedes2
22Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0

