F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Japanese GP?

Max Verstappen was crowned the 2022 F1 World Drivers' Champion today at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he stood on the top step of the podium for the first time in his career. The Dutchman absolutely dominated the race despite the extremely tricky conditions. He managed to create a 27-second gap to the rest of the pack within a short period of 40 minutes once the race resumed.

The first few laps of the GP were complete chaos, given the wet weather conditions that made driving and visibility extremely tricky. Carlos Sainz crashed out at the very beginning of the race after aquaplaning and losing the rear of his car, while Alex Albon was forced to retire after losing power.

The race was soon red-flagged as the conditions worsened and remained that way for quite some time before being restarted with 40 minutes to go. This time around, Sergio Perez fought a lot harder and found himself closer to Charles Leclerc once the F1 Japanese GP resumed.

The Mexican gave it his everything to pass the Ferrari but was simply unable to do so and had to settle for third. His fortunes turned, however, when Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for cutting the chicane and gaining an advantage. With this, Perez gave Red Bull yet another 1-2 result and has regained his second-place position in the drivers' standings with a two-point advantage over Leclerc.

An impressive P6 finish pushed Sebastian Vettel up to eleventh in the standings, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. The latter just missed out on points in Suzuka with a P11 finish behind his teammate Lando Norris.

Plenty of controversies arose when an the safety car was deployed to recover Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at the start of the race. A recovery tractor was present on the track while the rest of the cars were driving around. This left drivers vulnerable to accidents and collisions under the extreme lack of visibility that was created by all the spray.

Pierre Gasly, in particular, was put in quite a dangerous situation, but thankfully made it out safely. Fans were left livid by the incident, especially since late French driver Jules Bianchi suffered severe injuries after colliding with a recovery vehicle at the 2014 F1 Japanese Grand Prix under similar circumstances and eventually lost his life. All the drivers today fortunately made their way back to the pits safely.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Japanese GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 366 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 253 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 252 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 207 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 180 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 101 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 78 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 65 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 32 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 29 13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 23 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 22 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 2 21 Nyck De Vries NED Williams Mercedes 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

