F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the US GP?

Max Verstappen went on to secure yet another win at the 2022 F1 US GP, securing Red Bull their first constructors' title since 2013. While the Dutchman was already crowned the 2022 F1 world champion last race weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, battles across the grid have only gotten more exciting.

With yet another podium finish for Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver is back in second in the drivers' standings ahead of Sergio Perez, with two points separating the two. The battle is likely to go on up until the very end of the season, becoming an exciting fight to watch out for all the way into the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The Mexican just missed out on the podium and finished the US GP in P4 behind Leclerc's Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz secured the third pole position of his career at the US GP this weekend. Everything, however, went crashing down for the Spaniard when George Russell made contact with his Ferrari on the opening lap of the race.

Despite the Briton receiving a five-second penalty for essentially knocking Sainz out of the GP, Russell managed to finish in P5, increasing his points gap to the Ferrari driver to 16 points in the drivers' standings. With Lewis Hamilton finishing second in Austin, the seven-time world champion now holds a mere four-point deficit to Sainz and is quickly catching up to secure fifth place in the championship.

The battle between the two Alpines is also getting more intense now that Esteban Ocon only enjoys a seven-point advantage over his teammate Fernando Alonso. Similarly, 10 points now separate Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel in the standings.

The German stood a chance to score some strong points in Austin this weekend after having led the race for several laps, only to lose all hope to a devastatingly long pit stop by Aston Martin. The four-time world champion was forced to settle for P8 after some exciting battles and overtakes up to the very last few seconds of the race, while Bottas was one of the three drivers who were forced to retire from the Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly are in a close battle for 13th in the championship, with one point separating the two, while Lance Stroll, Mick Schumacher, and Yuki Tsunoda are all in a close battle for 15th.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the US GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 391 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 267 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 265 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 218 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 198 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 109 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 78 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 71 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 29 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 24 14 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 23 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 12 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 2 21 Nyck De Vries NED Williams Mercedes 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

