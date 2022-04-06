F1 2022: Where to watch Australian GP Race? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

F1 is all set to make an epic comeback at Albert Park for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. The sport last visited the Land Down Under in 2019 and has since been absent due to COVID-19 restrictions. The weekend is set to follow the traditional qualifying format i.e., not the sprint format.

Ferrari and Red Bull are the teams to beat in 2022, with the Silver Arrows going through a rough phase due to porpoising problems. The Italian team achieved a 1-2 finish in Bahrain's season opener, making their comeback to the top steps of F1. Red Bull lost out to the Scuderia team in Bahrain as a fuel supply issue affected both drivers, causing them to score zero points despite showing immense race pace.

While the sport was away, the Albert Park Circuit went through a series of major updates, making practice and qualifying sessions all the more valuable for teams. Engineers will also have to understand how the 2022 cars behave on the new track, making each minute very valuable.

Homeboy Daniel Ricciardo has praised the new changes, claiming they will help in overtaking through dirty air. He said:

“It was always a track where overtaking was difficult because it was quite narrow and very fast. In general, in Formula 1, it becomes more difficult to follow other cars in corner combinations the faster we go. Widening the apex of some corners I think will help create more room for some daring overtaking or choosing a different line to get out of the dirty air.”

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix main race

Here are the timings for the highly-awaited event taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

1:00 AM ET, Sunday, April 10, 2022

UK

5:00 AM GMT, Sunday, April 10, 2022

India

10:30 AM IST, Sunday, April 10, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Australian Grand Prix main race?

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



A lot has changed since



For the latest on our



Cover art by Simone Delladio bit.ly/AusGP2022_cove…



#essereFerrari G’day matesA lot has changed since #F1 last raced in Melbourne, including a new track layoutFor the latest on our #AusGP weekend, make sure you’re following the @ScuderiaFerrari channelsCover art by Simone Delladio G’day mates 👋A lot has changed since #F1 last raced in Melbourne, including a new track layout 😯For the latest on our #AusGP weekend, make sure you’re following the @ScuderiaFerrari channels 📱Cover art by Simone Delladio ➡️ bit.ly/AusGP2022_cove…#essereFerrari 🔴 https://t.co/GdLWdYR6EO

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Only time will tell which teams will be able to understand the updated track the best, giving them an edge over other competitors. Catch the action live as F1 heads to Australia for the first time since 2019.

Edited by Anurag C