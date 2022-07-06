Create
F1 2022: Where to watch the Austrian GP Sprint Race and Main Race? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Red Bull Ring
Khushi Chandani
Modified Jul 06, 2022 12:10 PM IST

After a thrilling weekend at Silverstone, F1 is heading to Spielberg for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, marking the eleventh round of the season.

With Red Bull leading both the drivers' as well as the constructors' standings, the Milton Keynes-based team will be going into the race on their home turf with massive momentum and will be looking to put on a show for their adoring fans. What makes the upcoming weekend even more exciting is that it will feature the second sprint race of the season, which always manages to shake up the usual events of a GP weekend.

BREAKING: Sprint returns for the 2022 season 🤩To be held in Imola, Austria and Brazil! 💫#F1 https://t.co/lk3ojv8gbj

With each passing race, Mercedes seems to be making visible progress. This was especially seen in the last race at Silverstone, where Lewis Hamilton's defense against Charles Leclerc and the intense battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez proved that the Silver Arrows may very well be back in the title fight soon.

Similarly, down in the midfield, McLaren, Alpine, and Alfa Romeo have a decent battle going, with each of the teams attempting to maximize their package at each circuit.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Austrian GP sprint race and main race

Here are the timings for the sprint race and the main race at Red Bull Ring taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

Sprint race - 10:30 AM ET, Saturday, July 9, 2022

Main race - 9:00 AM ET, Sunday, July 10, 2022

UK

Sprint race - 2:30 PM GMT, Saturday, July 9, 2022

Main race - 1:00 PM GMT, Sunday, July 10, 2022

India

Sprint race - 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, July 9, 2022

Main race - 6:30 PM IST, Sunday, July 10, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Austrian GP sprint race and main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch both the races on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the races on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

