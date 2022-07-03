F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the British GP?

Carlos Sainz secured his maiden race win for Ferrari this weekend at the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix. His win contributed significant points to the team in their fight for the championship against Red Bull, who continue to lead the constructors' standings, but by a slightly lesser margin.

Despite Max Verstappen having a strong start both times this Sunday at Silverstone, the Dutchman's Red Bull suffered floor damage from going over debris on a lap within the first half of the race, costing him massive championship points. He, however, managed to minimize the damage by securing a seventh-place finish and taking home six points from the weekend, while both Ferraris finished within the top four.

Sergio Perez, on the other hand, had a less than ideal start to the race and spent time in the midfield for the majority of the GP. The Mexican managed to put himself back in the fight in the very final laps of the race and fought off the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to secure second place.

Hamilton put on quite the show for his home crowd at Silverstone and led several laps of the race after having had several disappointing weekends so far this season. His upgraded W13 put him in a position to challenge the Ferrari and Red Bull, allowing the Briton to take his third podium of the 2022 F1 season.

Lando Norris seemed to have quite the lonely race amidst all the drama and kept in sixth place at the end of the day, bringing home eight points for McLaren, while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo finished outside the top ten. Similarly, Fernando Alonso was the only driver to finish on points for Alpine after Esteban Ocon was forced to retire from the race.

Six drivers suffered a DNF this Sunday. Most endured significant damage after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the race. As a result, home hero George Russell has also ended his streak of finishing every race of the season so far in the top ten.

Haas had a strong double-points finish with Mick Schumacher securing his first championship points at Silverstone from eighth place. This allowed the American outfit to climb up to eighth in the F1 constructors' standings ahead of Aston Martin, while Williams remained last.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the British GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 328 2 Ferrari 265 3 Mercedes 204 4 McLaren Mercedes 73 5 Alpine Renault 67 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 27 8 Haas Ferrari 20 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 18 10 Williams Mercedes 3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far