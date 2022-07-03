"Run Carlos Run", goes the Twitter-verse as Carlos Sainz wins his career-first race at 2022 F1 British GP

The 2022 F1 British Grand Prix shaped up to be arguably the season's most chaotic and thrilling race so far. In the 150th race of his F1 career, Carlos Sainz secured his first Grand Prix win this weekend ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, who has secured a record eight race wins at Silverstone, had his first real opportunity to stand on the top step of the podium in 2022, given the rough start he has had to the season. He came into his home race with an upgraded W13. This certainly proved to be a strong move for the team, given that the Briton managed to lead several laps and truly challenge Ferrari all afternoon. He, however, finished the race in third, his best result so far this season.

Charles Leclerc yet again had a frustrating race with strategy and luck not on his side at Silverstone. The Monegasque finished the race outside the podium places with a fourth-place finish.

The race got off to a horrific start with a massive crash that knocked out Zhou Guanyu, Thai-British driver Alex Albon, and home hero George Russell on the very first lap earlier today.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull suffered floor damage after going over debris early on in the race. He devastatingly lost the lead to Carlos Sainz in the first half of the Grand Prix and ended the race in seventh. Perez, on the other hand, had a low-key run all day until blasting through to secure second towards the very last few laps, stealing the spot from Hamilton.

With chaos running down the grid, Silverston witnessed a total of six DNFs.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix

spyderman @_spyderman_ #BritishGP 🤡 News incoming from the FIA that the track is very wet because of Max’s tears. #f1 News incoming from the FIA that the track is very wet because of Max’s tears. #f1 #BritishGP 💀🤡 https://t.co/qEaUCt5CNZ

V F1 @swiftsambi



He valued a human life more than his home GP.

And FIA now not let George start the race with a new tyre set on his car.



#F1 #BritishGP This moment.He valued a human life more than his home GP.And FIA now not let George start the race with a new tyre set on his car. This moment. He valued a human life more than his home GP. And FIA now not let George start the race with a new tyre set on his car. #F1 #BritishGP https://t.co/bOCgR7B3SW

Naibeez @naibeeez #BritishGP #LewisHamilton𓃵 OHHH HIW MUCH I MISSED THIS ! HAMMER TIME BABYYYYY OHHH HIW MUCH I MISSED THIS ! HAMMER TIME BABYYYYY 💜#BritishGP #LewisHamilton𓃵 https://t.co/mMP5d0uYKL

Starcrafter @Starcrafter6 #BritishGP #WTF1

Ferrari doing everything in their power to throw the win away Ferrari doing everything in their power to throw the win away #BritishGP #WTF1Ferrari doing everything in their power to throw the win away https://t.co/7QCOZhuvTW

Paul @EnPaulPosition



#SilverstoneGP #BritishGP One of the most terrifying crash I’ve ever seen… One of the most terrifying crash I’ve ever seen… 🚩#SilverstoneGP #BritishGP 🇬🇧 https://t.co/fd1mSzO3ND

G Force #TeamLH @yawrategain44



#BritishGP Lewis' ability to manage tires is UNMATCHABLE. No one gets close. Absolutely no one. Lewis' ability to manage tires is UNMATCHABLE. No one gets close. Absolutely no one.#BritishGP

Tanya 🧚🏾‍♀️ @Taaaanxo I hope Zhou is okay after that crash it was worse than it looked #BritishGP I hope Zhou is okay after that crash it was worse than it looked #BritishGP https://t.co/RI0Z1WQ7AU

Reece @reece96field #BritishGP There’s nothing more painful in sports than being a Carlos Sainz fan #f1 There’s nothing more painful in sports than being a Carlos Sainz fan #f1 #BritishGP https://t.co/1bI2YnazmQ

Jack de Menezes @JackdeMenezes



Truly remarkable he made it out alive, letalone without a broken bone or serious injury Shocking photograph, taken by Ben Stansill of AFP/Getty, that shows Guanyu Zhou wedged between the catch-fence and the tyre wallTruly remarkable he made it out alive, letalone without a broken bone or serious injury #BritishGP Shocking photograph, taken by Ben Stansill of AFP/Getty, that shows Guanyu Zhou wedged between the catch-fence and the tyre wall Truly remarkable he made it out alive, letalone without a broken bone or serious injury #BritishGP https://t.co/1T7L0W2TZQ

Dan ☯︎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @DanLewis1999



Zhou is literally upside down going about 100 mph, his head only protected by the halo.



What a horrific incident that could have been. So glad to hear he’s out the car and conscious m. #SilverstoneGP #BritishGP Mate, thank FUCK that F1 introduced that halo.Zhou is literally upside down going about 100 mph, his head only protected by the halo.What a horrific incident that could have been. So glad to hear he’s out the car and conscious m. #F1 Mate, thank FUCK that F1 introduced that halo.Zhou is literally upside down going about 100 mph, his head only protected by the halo.What a horrific incident that could have been. So glad to hear he’s out the car and conscious m. #F1 #SilverstoneGP #BritishGP https://t.co/4UPFtyeuWs

Catch the action live again next week as the sport arrives at the Red Bull Ring for the 2022 F1 Austrian GP from July 8 to 10.

