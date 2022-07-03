"Run Carlos Run", goes the Twitter-verse as Carlos Sainz wins his career-first race at 2022 F1 British GP

The 2022 F1 British Grand Prix shaped up to be arguably the season's most chaotic and thrilling race so far. In the 150th race of his F1 career, Carlos Sainz secured his first Grand Prix win this weekend ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, who has secured a record eight race wins at Silverstone, had his first real opportunity to stand on the top step of the podium in 2022, given the rough start he has had to the season. He came into his home race with an upgraded W13. This certainly proved to be a strong move for the team, given that the Briton managed to lead several laps and truly challenge Ferrari all afternoon. He, however, finished the race in third, his best result so far this season.
Charles Leclerc yet again had a frustrating race with strategy and luck not on his side at Silverstone. The Monegasque finished the race outside the podium places with a fourth-place finish.
The race got off to a horrific start with a massive crash that knocked out Zhou Guanyu, Thai-British driver Alex Albon, and home hero George Russell on the very first lap earlier today.
Max Verstappen's Red Bull suffered floor damage after going over debris early on in the race. He devastatingly lost the lead to Carlos Sainz in the first half of the Grand Prix and ended the race in seventh. Perez, on the other hand, had a low-key run all day until blasting through to secure second towards the very last few laps, stealing the spot from Hamilton.
With chaos running down the grid, Silverston witnessed a total of six DNFs.
