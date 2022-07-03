“They were just too quick today for us”- Lewis Hamilton ‘gave his everything’ to chase the Ferraris before eventually finishing P3 at 2022 F1 British GP

In arguably the most dramatic and thrilling race of the 2022 F1 season so far, Lewis Hamilton lost out on a record ninth win in his home race to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who managed to take his maiden F1 win this weekend at the British Grand Prix from pole position.

In a post-race media interaction, the seven-time world champion admitted that Ferrari was simply too quick for him today. He said:

“I gave it everything today, I was trying to chase down those Ferraris but congratulations to Carlos [Sainz], they were just too quick today for us. At the end, I was in amongst that battle but those guys were just too quick for me on the straights. I’m so, so grateful for the hard work the team did to get an upgrade here. We’ve made a step closer, so we’ve got to keep pushing.”

Lewis Hamilton added:

“This is a huge bonus for us to be on the podium and I’m glad everyone was safe from the big crash at the beginning. We’re going to continue to push, let’s keep trying to be the best we can and send you all positivity.”

The Mercedes driver has secured a third-place result again, the best result he has secured so far this season. However, it also marked the first time where Mercedes seemed strong enough to truly challenge the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull at the front of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton says it is time to focus on "other more important areas" amidst jewelry ban

Lewis Hamilton claims that there are more important issues to focus on than the jewelry ban enforced by the FIA.

He confirmed that he will be working with the FIA and will follow the rules set by the governing body to continue racing and avoid a race ban. He said:

“With all due respect, it’s kind of crazy to think that, with everything that’s going on in the world, that is a focus for people. And I would say it’s worrying that we’ve got so much bigger fish to fry…I use fish to fry because… I’m vegan, so we don’t fry fish, but you know what I mean. But, yes, we’ve got we’ve really got to start focusing on other more important areas.”

He continued:

“I will be racing this weekend, I will be working with the FIA. I would say the matter is not particularly massively important. So I will work with Mohammed [ben Sulayem] and with his team so that we can progress forwards.”

Lewis Hamilton now stands sixth in the Driver Standings with 93 points to his name.

