F1 2022: Where to watch Azerbaijan GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

For the eighth round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to the Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings with a mere fifteen points separating the top three drivers.

Red Bull have secured wins in four of the seven races hosted so far this year. The team will be kicking off the weekend in Baku with full momentum from a glorious race win for Sergio Perez at the Monaco Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will certainly be hoping to redeem himself after a nightmare race on his home soil.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix delivered quite the spectacle last season with problems for both title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman has had sort of a bad luck streak on the circuit, having never secured a win in the country, but will need to pull enough out of the bag to maintain his lead, if not extend it.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice sessions

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 7:00 am EDT, Friday, June 10, 2022

FP2: 10:00 am EDT, Friday, June 10, 2022

FP3: 7:00 am EDT, Saturday, June 11, 2022

UK

FP1: 11:00 am GMT, Friday, June 10, 2022.

FP2: 2:00 pm GMT, Friday, June 10, 2022.

FP3: 11:00 am GMT, Saturday, June 11, 2022

India

FP1: 4:30 pm IST, Friday, June 10, 2022

FP2: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, June 10, 2022

FP3: 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 11, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can catch the action live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can watch all the practice sessions on Sky Sports F1.

India

Fans from India can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

