F1 2022: Where to watch Azerbaijan GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

The fifth edition of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will get underway this Friday as we head to the Baku City Circuit, a track on which no F1 driver has succeeded in securing a pole position or a race win more than once in his career. Charles Leclerc took pole in Baku last season but finished the race in fourth after losing the lead to Lewis Hamilton on the very second lap. The Monegasque will undoubtedly be hoping to redeem himself this weekend, after losing out on another opportunity to celebrate on the top step of the podium at his home Grand Prix in Monaco despite taking a second-consecutive pole two weeks ago.

Drama involving the top two contenders of the season, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, allowed Sergio Perez to secure his first win for Red Bull in Baku last year, despite starting the race in seventh. The Mexican will be entering the Grand Prix this weekend with exceptional momentum after his glorious win in the last race in Monaco, where he proved himself to be a worthy title contender for the 2022 season. With only fifteen points separating the top three drivers in the championship standings, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will undoubtedly be a must-watch.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the Azerbaijan GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

10:00 am ET, Saturday, June 11, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 11, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 11, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the qualifying session on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

