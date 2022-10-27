F1 2022: Where to watch the Mexican GP? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

F1 is heading to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Heading into Mexico City, the drivers' and constructors' world championship titles have already been wrapped up in Japan and Austin respectively in favor of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

While the two have already been crowned champions, the season is far from over for several drivers and teams on the grid. Home hero Sergio Perez will certainly be looking to take back his second-place position in the drivers' standings from Charles Leclerc, with a mere two points currently separating the two.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, faces a massive threat from Mercedes, with his point gap to George Russell rapidly increasing and Lewis Hamilton getting closer and closer with every passing race. Alpine and McLaren, too, have quite the battle going on, with six points now separating the two teams in favor of the French outfit. Similarly, Alfa Romeo leads Aston Martin by a mere point, while AlphaTauri have a two-point deficit to Haas in the constructors' standings.

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Mexican GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

TV schedule for 2022 F1 US GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 US GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 2:00 pm ET, Friday, October 28, 2022

FP2: 5:00 pm ET, Friday, October 28, 2022

FP3: 1:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 29, 2022

Qualifying: 4:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 29, 2022

Main race: 3:00 pm ET, Sunday, October 30, 2022

UK

FP1: 7:00 pm BST, Friday, October 28, 2022

FP2: 10:00 pm BST, Friday, October 28, 2022

FP3: 6:00 pm BST, Saturday, October 29, 2022

Qualifying: 9:00 pm BST, Saturday, October 29, 2022

Main race: 8:00 pm BST, Sunday, October 30, 2022

India

FP1: 11:30 pm IST, Friday, October 28, 2022

FP2: 2:30 am IST, Saturday, October 29, 2022

FP3: 10:30 pm IST, Saturday, October 29, 2022

Qualifying: 1:30 am IST, Sunday, October 30, 2022

Main race: 12:30 am IST, Monday, October 31, 2022

Sergio Perez says he does not need to be handed a win at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Sergio Perez is returning home for the Mexican GP a week after securing the constructors' title for Red Bull. He claimed that while it would be ideal to win this weekend and finish the season in second place, he does not need to be handed a win by his teammate Max Verstappen.

Speaking to ESPN, the Mexican said:

"I don't need to be given anything, I have achieved everything without any gift for so many years, not that it is necessary, in the end I don't think about it, I think about my work, about being perfect this weekend and looking for that victory."

"[I] give everything on behalf of the whole team. If there is a situation where Max could support me, I think he will, without a doubt, but the important thing is to continue this streak, close the season strong and it would be ideal as second in the world championship."

Last year, Perez became the first Mexican F1 driver to take a podium at his home Grand Prix.

