F1 2022: Where to watch the Brazilian GP? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

For the penultimate race of the season, F1 is heading to São Paulo for the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. With Max Verstappen and Red Bull already crowned world champions of the season, the battle for second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc continues to intensify. With a mere five points separating the two in favor of the Mexican in the drivers' standings, this is one of several battles across the grid to watch out for at the upcoming GP.

The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP is also the final race of the season to feature the sprint race format that was introduced last year. This GP is also the only one to host sprint races for two years consecutively. The Imola and the Austrian GPs have seen two other sprint races this season.

Lewis Hamilton had a brilliant outing at Interlagos last year, where he made an epic recovery after starting the race from the back of the grid to eventually secure one of his most impressive victories so far. His special relationship with the country and the GP in general offers hope for a potential victory for Mercedes this weekend, something that the team has been relentlessly chasing all year long. With only two races remaining this year, the Silver Arrows continue to fight for their first win in 2022.

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

TV schedule for 2022 F1 Brazilian GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 10:30 am ET, Friday, November 11, 2022

Qualifying: 2:00 pm ET, Friday, November 11, 2022

FP2: 10:30 am ET, Saturday, November 12, 2022

Sprint: 2:30 pm ET, Saturday, November 12, 2022

Main race: 1:00 pm ET, Sunday, November 13, 2022

UK

FP1: 3:30 pm GMT, Friday, November 11, 2022

Qualifying: 7:00 pm GMT, Friday, November 11, 2022

FP2: 3:30 pm GMT, Saturday, November 12, 2022

Sprint: 7:30 pm GMT, Saturday, November 12, 2022

Main race: 6:00 pm GMT, Sunday, November 13, 2022

India

FP1: 9:00 pm IST, Friday, November 11, 2022

Qualifying: 12:30 am IST, Saturday, November 12, 2022

FP2: 9:00 pm IST, Saturday, November 12, 2022

Sprint: 1:00 am IST, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Main race: 11:30 pm IST, Sunday, November 13, 2022

