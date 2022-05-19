F1 2022: Who has taken the most number of poles for the Spanish Grand Prix?

Seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher holds the record for the maximum number of pole positions secured at the iconic Spanish Grand Prix - seven.

While Lewis Hamilton is a close second with six, this is just one of the many records set by the legendary former German driver that is yet to be broken. The Mercedes driver secured his 100th career pole in Spain last season. The 53-year-old, however, shares the record for most race wins at the Spanish Grand Prix with Hamilton, with a total of six wins.

Michael Schumacher @schumacher Eric CABANIS / AFP #TeamMichael Michael’s first victory with @ScuderiaFerrari , under heavy rain – what a drive! #OTD in 1996, 25 years ago, Michael wins the Spanish GP in Barcelona, and the joy of Jean Todt could not have been biggerEric CABANIS / AFP #KeepFighting Michael’s first victory with @ScuderiaFerrari, under heavy rain – what a drive! #OTD in 1996, 25 years ago, Michael wins the Spanish GP in Barcelona, and the joy of Jean Todt could not have been bigger 😃 📷 Eric CABANIS / AFP #KeepFighting #TeamMichael https://t.co/E64u3os4ui

Spain is certainly close to Schumacher's heart, given that he secured his first F1 win with Ferrari at the rain-ridden 1996 Spanish Grand Prix, proving to be one of the finest drives of his racing career. Interestingly, he did not start this particular Grand Prix from pole position. Not only did the former champion start in the second row, but he also lost several positions at the very beginning of the race due to a clutch problem. Despite this, he managed to make his way to the front of the pack in a chaotic, yet thrilling race, making it almost a career-defining moment for the German.

Charles Leclerc expecting a "step up" with F1 Spanish GP upgrades for Ferrari

Championship leader Charles Leclerc emphasized at the end of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix that upgrades will be integral in how the championship turns out this season. Ferrari is bringing its first set of major upgrades this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix and the Monegasque expects this to be a game-changer in their battle against Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Leclerc said:

“We need to we need to keep pushing. Upgrades will be very important throughout the year. And I hope now that we can do a step up from the next race onwards. But it’s been tight since the beginning of the season.”

The reigning world champion Verstappen is currently not at the top of the standings. He, however, seems to have incredible form and pace when his Red Bull challenger is on top of things with the reliability, making the Dutchman a significant threat to Leclerc. The Spanish Grand Prix is now expected to present an exciting stepping stone in the championship battle.

Edited by Anurag C