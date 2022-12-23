F1 2023: All the teams and their car release dates

With the 2022 season having recently concluded, the F1 world now has its eyes on the 2023 season. Release dates for the updated cars are being announced by teams on their social media handles. Let's have a look at which teams have announced their car reveal dates so far.

Car reveals are important because they give us an idea of the design philosophy teams are going for ahead of the 2023 F1 season. It will be worth seeing Mercedes' chosen design philosophy next year given their late resurgence in 2022.

Team Car reveal date Aston Martin February 13th, 2022 Ferrari February 14th, 2022 Mercedes TBA Red Bull TBA McLaren TBA Williams TBA AlphaTauri TBA Alpine TBA Alfa Romeo TBA Haas TBA

The 2022 season saw a completely new aerodynamic regulation that meant that cars had to now generate a bulk of their downforce using 'ground effect'. Teams such as Red Bull and Ferrari were able to grasp the new regulations better than the rest of the field and were the early forerunners in 2022. Eight-time constructors' champions Mercedes fell from the top of the sport this year after having failed to understand the new regulations as well as Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes' 2022 challenger, the W13, suffered from immense porpoising in the first half of the season, leading to frequent challenges for its drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen was clearly the fastest man on track in 2022, having smashed Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's record for the highest number of race wins in a single season - from 13 to 15. The now two-time world champion went on to secure his second title in the sport with four races remaining.

What does the 2023 F1 calendar look like?

The 2023 F1 season is set to have 24 races, more than any other season in history. The season will kick off in Bahrain on March 5 and will conclude in Abu Dhabi on the 26th of November. The race in Qatar is also set to return for the first time since 2021.

The biggest news of the 2023 season, however, is the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP. The race in Sin City will be on a Saturday night and is likely to generate a huge amount of hype. There are reports that some hotel packages for the Las Vegas GP weekend could cost up to $100,000 for a weekend.

ไม่แฮปปี้เล้ยยยยยยยยยย @TTZEE_NotHappy 2023 F1 RACE CALENDAR (Update 22 Dec. 2022)



- เพิ่มเวลาแข่งในโซนเวลาอินโดจีน



#F1 🗓️2023 F1 RACE CALENDAR (Update 22 Dec. 2022)- เพิ่มเวลาแข่งในโซนเวลาอินโดจีน 🗓️🏁 2023 F1 RACE CALENDAR (Update 22 Dec. 2022)- เพิ่มเวลาแข่งในโซนเวลาอินโดจีน#F1 https://t.co/2oExq6nO41

The French GP has been canceled by F1 for the 2023 season, a decision that has been welcomed by reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman believes the track at Paul Ricard is not suited for Formula-style racing.

It will be interesting to see how the sport manages 24 races in a single season. It will definitely be a test of endurance for teams and drivers as they fly around the world for the spectacle that is F1.

