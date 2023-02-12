F1 2023 car launch: McLaren car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

McLaren will be launching its 2023 F1 challenger this week. The team will be following in the footsteps of Haas, Red Bull, Williams, Alfa Romeo, and AlphaTauri to become the sixth team to pull the covers off the challenger.

The team is coming off a disappointing 2022 F1 season. It lost out to Alpine in the championship and finished the season 5th in the standings. Arguably as a bigger jolt, team principal Andreas Seidl left and joined Alfa Romeo. The team will look quite different this season as Andrea Stella takes over as team principal as Oscar Piastri will replace fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the cockpit.

It will be interesting to see how the McLaren livery looks as well as the Woking-based squad has been tinkering with the livery over the last few years. So when will McLaren reveal its 2023 F1 challenger and where can we see it? Let's take a look!

McLaren 2023 F1 car launch timings and where to watch?

The Woking-based squad will take reveal its 2023 F1 challenger-the MCL60- on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The car launch will get underway at 5:00 pm GMT (6:00 pm CET, 12:00 pm EST, and 9:00 am PST).

The event will be telecast on the team's YouTube channel. You can follow the event below as well as we have embedded the link to the launch here:

McLaren @McLarenF1

17:00 GMT is the time.

YouTube is the place.



Here’s everything you need to know ahead of revealing the Tomorrow is the day. 🗓17:00 GMT is the time.YouTube is the place.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of revealing the #MCL60 Tomorrow is the day. 🗓 17:00 GMT is the time. ⏰ YouTube is the place. 📺 Here’s everything you need to know ahead of revealing the #MCL60. 👇

What is worth looking forward to in the launch?

The launch will feature social media influencer Vikkstar123 and Channel 4 commentator Ariana Bravo, who will be acting as a guest host. The event is expected to feature the team's 60-year journey in F1.

McLaren @McLarenF1



Watch the full episode on YouTube now. @GoogleChrome From Zak to Oscar. And he’s not kidding about the fans! 🧡 #FansLikeNoOther Watch the full episode on YouTube now. @GoogleChrome From Zak to Oscar. And he’s not kidding about the fans! 🧡 #FansLikeNoOtherWatch the full episode on YouTube now. @GoogleChrome

While there is a certain intrigue around the launch, the 2023 F1 car reveals so far have been somewhat lackluster. If we exclude the scale at which Red Bull did its launch in New York, almost every other event has been somewhat underwhelming.

Haas used its 2022 F1 car to showcase the new livery. Something similar was done by Alfa Romeo as well. Will McLaren reveal the 2023 F1 challenger? The answer to that question might turn out to be no as well. Each team appears to be keeping its cards close to its chest and does not want its design to be analyzed by competitors even before pre-season testing has begun.

This will also be the first official media appearance for Oscar Piastri this season. Much has been said about how good the Australian is, so it will be worth hearing what targets he has set for himself this season.

