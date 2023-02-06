F1 2023 car launch: Williams car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

As the 2023 F1 car launch month progresses, Williams will be the third team to reveal their new car for the season, after Haas and Red Bull. Of course, Red Bull had millions of eyeballs at their event due to their massive fanbase, but the British team will also have their fair share of viewers. Despite the Grove-based team having one of the slowest cars on the grid, they are one of the most prestigious and successful teams in the sport.

This year, they will be revealing a new car livery, a new kit, and also introducing Logan Sargeant as their new driver. The American signed for the British team, replacing Nicholas Latifi who had a poor stint in F1.

Like several other teams, Williams has also been promoting their car launch on various social media platforms. In early January, the team announced that they will be revealing their 2023 challenger on February 6th, 2023, at 9 pm EST (2 pm GMT). Since the launch event will be seen by people from all across the globe, they can simply take this timing and change it according to their time zones so that they don't miss anything.

In recent Twitter posts by the team, it was also revealed that the event will be hosted by F1 presenter and reporter Will Buxton. Along with him, we will also hear from Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, and the newly appointed team principal, James Vowles. They will be talking about the car and their goals for the 2023 F1 season.

When it comes to watching the car launch event, fans can head over to Williams' official website, where they will be live-streaming the show. Apart from that, people can also keep an eye on their official social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, etc. to get new pictures and videos of the car.

Williams signed James Vowles as their new team principal

In January, Williams shocked the entire F1 community by signing James Vowles as their new team principal. Speaking about Vowles' move to the British team, Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage said:

"We are delighted to welcome James to Williams Racing. He is one of the most highly respected talents in Formula 1 and will bring performance. He has been a key part of some of the most impressive feats in the sport over the past 15 years."

James Vowles was quite an important figure at the Silver Arrows, as his brilliant strategies allowed Mercedes' drivers to bag countless victories. He will begin working with the British team in the 2023 F1 season, with the goal of moving the team from the back to the middle of the field.

