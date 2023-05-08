F1 2023 Constructor Standings after Miami GP

Red Bull further strengthened their lead in the constructors' standings with yet another 1-2 finish at the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen emerging victorious ahead of Sergio Perez. The two drivers shared the podium with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso again, who took his fourth P3 result of the season.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner confirmed that the simulations suggested that the hard tire would pose a bigger struggle than the mediums, although it turned out to be quite the opposite in terms of the strategy for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Miami.

In a post-race media interaction, Horner also called out the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari, questioning the massive gap in performance to the highly dominant Red Bull. Suggesting that possible upgrades could be coming up soon, Horner told Sky Sports F1:

“Five races, five wins, plus the spirit, four one-two finishes, We’ve never ever had a start like this and we’re kind of wondering where are the others. We’ve made a normal step over the winter and it's more where did Ferrari and Mercedes go? They are working hard on I’m sure big upgrades for Europe.”

Aston Martin remain second in the standings with Fernando Alonso's fourth podium finish of the year, despite the fact that his teammate Lance Stroll finished outside the top 10.

Mercedes had an unexpectedly strong afternoon in Miami, with both cars finishing in the top six. George Russell finished P4 and Lewis Hamilton finished P6, behind Carlos Sainz.

This further strengthened the team's position in the F1 constructors' standings. The Silver Arrows are only six points behind Aston Martin, as they continue their push for P2. In a post-race media interaction, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was understandably thrilled with the result, given the team's recent struggles. He said:

"Two years ago for a fourth and a sixth I don't think we would have been as delighted as we are today but have just a difficult car. Qualifying was difficult and fourth and sixth was solid, the car was good today. Considering the strategy hope that we had that nobody would start on the hard was a bit diminished but he (Lewis Hamilton) drove a superb race and got them at the end."

"The team play was fantastic because you see two teammates both on very good levels but it is so straight forward which is so good in a difficult moment."

Ferrari had mixed results, although it was certainly a slightly underwhelming race for the team. Charles Leclerc had a particularly tough time as he made his way through the grid to finish seventh, while Carlos Sainz came fifth.

Alpine had both cars finish in the top ten, bringing the team at level points with McLaren, who failed to score F1 championship points in Miami. Williams, AlphaTauri, and Alfa Romeo also finished outside the top ten, while Kevin Magnussen brought home a point for Haas from P10.

Here are the 2023 F1 Constructor Standings after the Miami GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 224 2 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 102 3 Mercedes 96 4 Ferrari 78 5 McLaren Mercedes 14 6 Alpine Renault 14 7 Haas Ferrari 8 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 9 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 10 Williams Mercedes 1

