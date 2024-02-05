F1 2024 car launch: Williams car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

The Williams F1 team will reveal its 2024 F1 car on Monday, February 5, at 2:40 pm GMT or 09:40 am EST.

The British team is third when it comes to revealing its livery, after Haas and McLaren. The event will be called a season launch instead of a car launch. It will air on Williams's official website and app. If fans sign up to the team's website, they will also get exclusive digital goodies like unique driver cards and a chance to take part in giveaways.

The season launch will take place in New York City, where drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will have an exclusive meet and greet with 120 lucky fans. The team's 2024 F1 livery will be displayed on a show car at the Puma NYC Flagship from Tuesday, February 6, to Sunday, February 11. Following the launch, they will post promotional videos and close-up pictures of the livery on their official social media platforms.

Their 2024 F1 car is expected to be called FW46, but the team has not revealed any name for it. There is a high chance that the season launch will only showcase the livery design of the car. The actual chassis that will be used in 2024 could make its first appearance on the track during pre-season testing.

Expand Tweet

Williams had a mediocre season in 2023. On the one hand, Alex Albon was tremendous throughout the year, scoring valuable points for the team. On the other hand, Logan Sargeant was only able to score one point on his F1 debut. The team finished seventh with 28 points.

James Vowles also finished his debut season as the team principal in 2023. He will start aiming even higher in 2024 and beyond, pushing the team into the midfield battle.

F1 pundit speculates Williams's dominance had Adrian Newey stayed with the team

Former F1 driver-turned-pundit Karun Chandhok recently speculated how Williams could have dominated in the 21st century if Adrian Newey had not left the team. Speaking on The Race podcast, he claimed that the British team was not able to pull itself up after Newey left them.

He also speculated that if Newey had stayed and designed cars for the team, and BMW had provided engines, the sport could have seen a dominant British team dominating with its driver Juan Pablo Montoya, rather than a Ferrari domination with Michael Schumacher.

"I think the bigger thing is Williams never recovered on the aero side from the loss of Adrian Newey. If you had a Newey-designed Williams with a BMW engine, that whole era of Formula 1 would have looked very different. I don't think we would have seen a Schumacher-Ferrari era. We could have arguably seen a Montoya- Williams- BMW- Newey era," Chandhok said.

Expand Tweet

Adrian Newey left Williams in 1996 to join McLaren. After 1997, the team has not won a single drivers' or constructors' championship.