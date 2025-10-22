F1 analyst mocks Lando Norris' infamous comment about Lewis Hamilton as Max Verstappen's title run proves him wrong

F1 pundit Oval Mol has mocked Lando Norris regarding his infamous comments from 2020 about Lewis Hamilton. Back then, Norris asserted that it's easy to win in a fast car, and this has been brought to light amid Max Verstappen's 2025 title run in Red Bull's RB21.

The Milton Keynes-based team's challenger has mainly proved incredibly inconsistent in the ongoing campaign. It is only in the last few races that the Laurent Mekies-led team has been able to consistently extract performance.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, has had a fast car (McLaren's MCL39) since the start of the season, but despite this, he is currently in second place in the drivers' standings. Moreover, he is only 26 points ahead of Max Verstappen (P3).

In 2020, when Lewis Hamilton amassed his 92nd victory (Portuguese GP), Norris said:

"I'm just happy for him, nothing more. It doesn't mean anything to me really. He's in a car which should win every race, basically." Via: (RaceFans).

Following Max Verstappen's win in the 2025 United States Grand Prix, the comments mentioned above have been highlighted by Oval Mol, and while mocking Norris, the former has recently added:

"Max knows how to become world champion. Verstappen already has four world titles to his name, after all. Lando Norris doesn't know how to do that yet, and Piastri doesn't either. It's harder than we all think." Via: (F1Maximaal.nl).

"Norris once told Max and Lewis Hamilton that it's easy to become champion if you have the fastest car. He's now realizing it's actually quite difficult! (laughs!)"

Max Verstappen has amassed three victories in the last four rounds.

"One of the silliest rules": Lando Norris not pleased with US GP track limits

AUTO: OCT 19 F1 United States Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri have been fighting for the 2025 drivers' world championship since the very start of the campaign. Max Verstappen's title run has only gained some momentum in the last few rounds.

At the Circuit of the Americas, Norris fell short against Verstappen, and following the end of the race, he bashed the track limits rule (four track limits leads to a five-second time penalty) in Formula 1. In line with this, he added:

"I think I was on three strikes by like lap 10. So I didn’t put myself in the best position. But then one of my strikes was because I was racing. You know, I think that’s one of the silliest rules that we have — we’re invited to try and race, but if you race too much, you get a penalty for it. And I got a track limits [strike] for trying to go around the outside and losing time to Charles." (Via: Crash).

Only five Grand Prix events are remaining on the 2025 race calendar, and Lando Norris is currently trailing Oscar Piastri by 14 points.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More