"A feeling of powerlessness" - Toto Wolff questions F1 method of appeals, says FIA is 'defendant and judge'

F1's method of appeals has been questioned by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in light of the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Many fans were filled with questions about F1's rules in general, owing to the final laps of the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The race stewards' decision not to allow lapped cars to pass the Safety Car on lap 56 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before changing their minds a lap later has perplexed many.

The revised decision to only allow five lapped cars, sandwiched between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to pass before abruptly bringing the Safety Car in also resulted in raised eyebrows, especially from Toto Wolff.

Wolff and Mercedes were quick to file a protest. When the protests were dismissed, they planned on filing an appeal, only to withdraw their intention a few days later.

Speaking to Bild in Germany, Wolff was far from impressed with FIA's handling of the situation in Abu Dhabi.

When asked about F1's appeal method and if they felt they could win in their protests, Wolff said:

“No. Because the FIA would have been a defendant and a judge at the same time. This releases a feeling of powerlessness. Just like on Sunday in the last lap. That's how I last felt as a child."

Wolff and his team had initially considered going to the International Court of Arbitration in hopes of resolving the matter. The FIA has now announced it intends to investigate the matter.

Mercedes said it plans on holding the FIA accountable and hopes for more watertight laws in F1 going forward in 2022.

Michael Masi slammed by Susie Wolff for F1 finale at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Susie Wolff was critical of FIA race director Michael Masi for how the final laps of the 2021 F1 season played out in Abu Dhabi.

In a social media post, Susie, wife of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, said that the conclusion of the F1 season and the way the rules were interpreted left her 'feeling sick'.

Outgoing FIA president Jean Todt has already confirmed that an FIA investigation will take place to find out the truth behind the decisions that decided the 2021 F1 drivers' world championship.

Susie Wolff now hopes F1 can bring back 'sporting integrity and fairness' to the sport when it returns for the 2022 season.

