F1 boss makes startling revelation about the 2030 power unit formula

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has made a startling revelation that the sport could move away from hybrids altogether in the 2030 power unit formula. Hybrids have been a part of the sport since 2014 when we moved from conventionally aspirated V8s to V6Turbos.

Since then, there has been one major concern from the V6Turbos and it has been around the sound that the power unit makes. The previous generation F1 cars were loud machinery and people in the paddock even had to wear earplugs sometimes. The V6Turbos, however, were a completely different beast. The hybrid power unit does not produce the kind of sound that a Formula 1 car used to be associated with.

The next generation of power units that are going to be introduced in 2026 will be V6Turbo hybrids, but unlike the current generation, which produces around 20 percent of the power electrically, they would produce 50 percent of it. These new power units are supposed to be a part of the regulations until 2030 when a new engine formula is supposed to be introduced.

Talking to the media, Stefano Domenicali said that engine sound has been one of the complaints from the fans, and the sport could be moving in a direction where it could do away with hybrids altogether. He said:

"As soon as the 2026 regulations are defined, we will start to think about what the next steps will be, such as the 2030 engine. It is a personal consideration of mine, not yet shared with the teams, even if we have spoken about it with the FIA, that if sustainable fuels work, we will need to carefully evaluate whether to continue with hybrid (technology) or whether better solutions will be available."

F1 power units have been criticized by Max Verstappen in the past

Max Verstappen has criticized the F1 power units in the past as well. The reigning champion had talked about how the Turbos are not as smooth or have a similar early torque that the V8s used to.

In an interaction, the Red Bull driver was questioned about his views on bringing back the V8s, to which he'd said:

"I would definitely get rid of the hybrid. I think all the time, when I jump back in a V8, I am always so surprised at how smooth the engine is. The top speed is slow compared to what we have now, but it's just the pick-up of the engine, and the torque. It's so smooth the whole delivery process: the downshift, and the upshifts. It's so much more natural to what we have."

For now, nothing is set in stone when it comes to the new engine formula for 2030. Having said that, F1 might need to think about what direction it takes especially since the new constructors that have joined the sport are in favour of the electric aspect of the power units.