F1 bosses come together to limit the calendar to 24 races in a season

F1 team principals band together and mentioned that 24 races in the calendar might be the limit for the sport.

F1 recenly released its calander for the 2024 season, which revealed that there will be 24 races for the first time in the sport. There would have been the same amount this season, if China wasn't postponed becaused of the Covid-19 restrictions and Imola because of weather conditions.

As per Motorsport.com, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said:

“I think 24 is the limit. Stefano [Domenicali] is going to set it as such. There's a demand for probably 30 grands prix. So I'd like to see a day where you have 24 grands prix, but in order to embrace more markets, maybe you have 20 fixed grands prix and eight rotational so you're in 28 markets 24 times a year."

He added:

"I think that would be a great way to keep the calendar where it is but yet still have calendar growth. And the schedule has definitely been improved from a logistics point of view, and it's not easy, because each territory has a reason why they want something on a certain date or there's other events or holidays, things of that nature. So it's top of mind for all of us and I have no doubt it'll just continue to improve.”

Ferrari F1 team boss on how mechanics would have easier life with 24 races

Frederic Vasseur stated that 24 races might be the ideal number for everyone involved in the sport and would make the mechanics's lives working for the team easier.

He said:

"The life is much easier for me than for the mechanic. First of all we have to keep this in mind, that if someone could complain, it's more the mechanics than the team principals. For them we are trying to start rotation, and to have this kind of story."

He continued:

"But I would also try to avoid being arrogant. Five years ago we were fighting to find 16 or 17 promoters keen to do the races. Today we have a huge success, and I would avoid to say, ‘No, I want to stay at home next weekend. I have a barbecue with my wife!’ You can always say 24. It's more than 23 and less than 25. And I don't know what is the right number, but I have the feeling that it's pretty well balanced."

It will be fascinating to see if F1 will hold more races in the future given its demand.

Poll : 0 votes