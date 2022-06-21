F1 'can do a better job' on scheduling races for 2023 season, feel team principals

F1 will be hosting a record 23 races next season, putting a significant strain on teams that are already struggling to keep up with this year's format. Several team principals are generally happy with the calendar as it stands, although most are dreading back-to-back race weekends.

In a press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer admitted that while he is happy with the 2023 F1 race calendar, he expects triple-headers to be challenging. He said:

“Well, I must say Stefano [Domenicali], Formula 1, have done a good job with a calendar recently and a good job in general. It seems like wherever we go, now, there’s a massive fan base, it’s sold out. So if there’s demand, you know, then I think we will leave it to Stefano to decide, and Formula 1, as to where we go. And we will be supportive. However, looking at how the races are spread, when we start, when we stop, triple-headers are very difficult. And so, from that perspective, I think we can do a better job.”

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack added:

“Yeah, 100% agree with Otmar. Bringing the calendar more regional is, I think, the way forward. Triple-headers are a killer for the personnel. If we can manage these two things, I think we will be okay to do 22 or 23 or 24 races.”

AlphaTauri's Franz Tost also brought in the monetary benefits of having a higher number of races. He said:

“As we are racing, you know, racing is our business, so the more races we have the better it is, the more income we have, therefore, I am looking forward to the 24 races.”

Emphasizing that he simply does not care whether the season will host 23 or 24 F1 races, Frederic Vasseur said:

“At the end of the day, we don’t have also to stop to see the dark side of everything that we are doing, a job that half of the world would like to do. I’m in love with my business. I don’t care about 24 or 23 races, and I’m more than pleased to be in Montreal today, even if last week I was in Baku.”

McLaren boss Zak Brown was optimistic that a strategically planned calendar could counter the strain of increased races on the personnel. He said:

“Obviously the wellbeing of our racing team, both travelling and back at the factory because they’re doing long hours even though they may not be travelling, is always of the highest importance. But I think with a little bit of calendar optimisation, and a little bit of regionalising the calendar I think can counter the increase in races.”

It was earlier reported that a region-based calendar for the 2023 F1 season is being proposed to improve efficiency.

Max Verstappen hopes that the bumpy Baku City Circuit will be resurfaced in time for the 2023 F1 season

The 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved to be quite a challenge for several teams facing significant porpoising due to the bumpy surface of the track. Race winner Max Verstappen said that he hopes the track will be resurfaced in time for the race next year.

Describing the Baku City Circuit, he said:

“I think, it’s getting a bit bumpy in some places, especially now with the new cars being so stiff and low to the ground. The main straight is way too bumpy, we have to really try and find a bit of a line. So it would be nice if that could be resurfaced for next year. But overall, I think it’s a special track. The second sector, between the castle bit, it’s quite unique, I would say.”

Lewis Hamilton, in particular, had a terrible time in Baku, having faced severe back pain from all the bouncing.

It will be interesting to see what the new calendar will look like.

