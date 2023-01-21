F1 car reveal nears its end as Alfa Romeo releases launch date

In the season of car reveals, Alfa Romeo are the latest ones to announce the date of their 2023 challenger, and it is set to be on February 7.

After improving quite a bit in the previous season with a new lineup, the team is expected to keep up with the developments to outperform their opponents in the upcoming season. They will be one of the first teams (of whom the dates have been announced) to reveal their car; falling right after Red Bull and Williams.

Alfa Romeo were one of the slowest teams in the 2021 season. However, with a completely different lineup blending Zhou Guanyu's young blood with Valtteri Bottas' experience, the team were able to perform much better and climb up the standings.

The team finished 6th after scoring 55 points in total. Nevertheless, many more points were expected from them, but reliability issues pulled them back from climbing any further.

The reason they are not changing their lineup is because much of the potential of both the drivers still remains to be extracted, which is only possible if they are given a car that is competitive enough, which is what the team is expecting for the upcoming season.

Valtteri Bottas hoping for faster development in Alfa Romeo for 2023

Valtteri Bottas' chances of winning were pulled back by the unreliability of the car throughout the season. Bottas, while speaking to Autosport, had earlier revealed that the team was slow in bringing in upgrades. He stated that the team didn't have enough human power for them to develop:

"It's a fact one of our weaknesses was the speed of bringing the upgrades. That was quite a lot down to production, just not having enough human power to produce the parts."

"While some other teams, for example Mercedes, at this moment, they definitely have more people and more power to produce things quicker."

Bottas also believes that because of the low reliability of the car, a lot of the team's focus was on the engine instead of further development. He believes that the reliability issue has mostly been resolved, and now in the upcoming season, Alfa Romeo can and should focus more on their development.

The Hinwil-based team is set to reveal their C43 in the coming weeks, and they are expected to be more reliable and perform much better.

Poll : 0 votes