"We were born here, and we will stay here" - F1 CEO does not want the sport to give up Europe for newer venues in the rest of the world

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has clarified that potential new races in Africa and elsewhere around the world aren’t going to replace traditional races in Europe.

Growing rumors suggest that the Monaco GP, along with the French and Belgian GPs, might be losing their slots in the calendar to newer venues. Domenicali, however, has reassured fans that the sport will remain committed to its roots.

Speaking at the Motorsport Network Business of F1 Forum in Monaco, Domenicali said:

“There are areas of the world that want to have Formula 1 and I think one area we want to develop is the African area. We are working very hard to make sure of this scenario, where we are going to have a grand prix soon, and then there is the interest of the Far East. But we don’t want to lose the interest, of course, of Europe. We were born here, and we will stay here.”

F1 has been criticized in recent years for its euro-centric approach. As the sport continues to add more races in the Middle East and Europe, many fans and drivers alike have demanded the sport’s return to Africa.

Nate Saunders @natesaundersF1 Some European F1 fans seem to be annoyed at how many races America has/will have - a reminder that this continent has 10 this year. Africa, which last time I checked was a bit bigger, has 0. Some European F1 fans seem to be annoyed at how many races America has/will have - a reminder that this continent has 10 this year. Africa, which last time I checked was a bit bigger, has 0. https://t.co/6SZfVk9fea

Earlier this year, the sport’s bosses had indicated that they were working on a potential return to Africa.

The F1 calendar is already close to the maximum number of races allowed within the Concorde agreement. Consequently, many have suggested that several old-school European venues may lose their place in the schedule to make way for new races.

Domenicali dismissed these suggestions as untrue, saying there are many options available to “make the right decisions”. He said:

“I hear a lot of voices that are not true. I mean, the beauty of the situation we are living in today is we have a lot of options. And we will make the right decision, how every promoter wants to be involved with us.”

A global sport like F1 needs a foothold in Africa

F1’s global director of race promotion Chloe Targett-Adams believes the sport needs a foothold in Africa to gain “global traction”. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, she said:

“We are a global sport; we need global traction. A foothold in Africa is something we’ve been working on for many years now. COVID showed us that we can race quickly, but really to get to where we want to be strategically, to build the sport and build the fan base, it’s kind of a couple of years’ process.”

Lucy 🏁 @LastLapLucy



Personally I'd remove Jeddah and Abu Dhabi - 3 Middle East races is too many.



We need more in Africa and Asia especially - I'd love to see Buddh , Kyalami and Sepang back! In my opinion, F1's too eurocentric and I'd love to see more races in other parts of the world!Personally I'd remove Jeddah and Abu Dhabi - 3 Middle East races is too many.We need more in Africa and Asia especially - I'd love to see Buddh, Kyalamiand Sepangback! In my opinion, F1's too eurocentric and I'd love to see more races in other parts of the world! 😊Personally I'd remove Jeddah and Abu Dhabi - 3 Middle East races is too many.We need more in Africa and Asia especially - I'd love to see Buddh 🇮🇳, Kyalami 🇿🇦 and Sepang 🇲🇾 back!

F1 is currently aiming to return to Africa after a hiatus of nearly 29 years, with a potential race in the South African capital of Johannesburg or at the nearby Kyalami GP circuit.

