Former F1 champion Damon Hill took a scathing dig at USA President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin. He used a quote from the famous publication The Times of London to deem Russia a 'murderous rogue state' in context to their war against Ukraine.

World politics saw a dramatic moment unfold last month when US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a heated argument in the White House.

The spat happened in front of the cameras as Zelenskyy exited the meeting midway, giving rise to an unprecedented controversy. Meanwhile, Trump's argument with Zelenskyy had many critics convinced that he was on Russia's side in their war against Ukraine.

However, former F1 world champion Damon Hill isn't impressed with either Trump or Putin. He put out a tweet to call Putin's Russia 'a murderous state.'

"I quote from The Times of London; 'Russia is a murderous rogue state.' That's not me saying that, but its so bleedin obvious I hardly need to. #trump #putin."

This wasn't the first time Hill expressed his revolt against Donald Trump and his policies. Talking to the Telegraph, he had expressed his concern about Formula 1's future in the USA under Trump's reign.

Hill argued that Trump is an avid supporter of promoting American-origin things, and F1 is basically a European sport. Hence, he subtly urged Trump to make America great for racing again by supporting Formula 1's growth.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump marked his presence at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix to support McLaren. Zak Brown and his team welcomed him as a special guest in the paddock. Moreover, that race turned out to be special for the team as senior driver Lando Norris won his career's first race.

Lando Norris called Donald Trump his 'lucky charm' after his first F1 race win

F1 Lando Norris with USA president Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty)

The 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix became a memory of a lifetime for Lando Norris as he won his maiden race. He beat Max Verstappen by a gap of more than seven seconds to achieve a special milestone.

During his special day, Norris had the support of USA President Donald Trump as he was McLaren's special guest for the weekend. Norris called him his lucky charm and said, via Firstpost:

“I guess it’s an honor, because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honor for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life, to pay their respect for what you’ve done. He said he was my lucky charm because it’s my win, so I don’t know if he’s going to come to more races now."

The 2024 F1 season turned out to be a special one for Lando Norris as he finished P2 in the Drivers championship, which is his best career finish.

