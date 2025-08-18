F1 commentator Danica Patrick shares a beautiful quote on social media

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Aug 18, 2025 14:04 GMT
Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty
Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Sky Sports F1 expert Danica Patrick shared a heart-touching quote on her Instagram. The 43-year-old has been a regular commentator for the British broadcaster in the North and South American F1 races.

Patrick is a retired IndyCar and NASCAR driver. She has various accolades to her name and is often regarded as the most successful female driver in the Americas.

The former racecar driver made her last professional race start in 2018 at the Indy 500. While it was a sad day for her, owing to an early retirement on Sunday, Patrick has not parted ways with the racing spectacle altogether.

Over the past few years, she has worked as an F1 commentator for Sky Sports. Patrick often appears on the expert panel around the paddock during the races held in the Americas, which has also helped her land commentary gigs during the Indy 500.

On the other hand, with her last visit to the racing paddock at the Canadian Grand Prix taking place in June, she has stayed out of it. All the while, the 43-year-old has stayed active on the social media front, as she daily uploads a host of stories.

One such Instagram story included her resharing a post, implying that the way someone loves defines who they are, as the post read:

"The way you love is who you are."
Danica Patrick&#039;s Instagram story on August 17 | Instagram/@danicapatrick
Danica Patrick's Instagram story on August 17 | Instagram/@danicapatrick

Meanwhile, the F1 paddock has been enjoying the four-week vacation with a host of paddock members utilising social media to give their fans snippets of their recent visits.

Danica Patrick was in Sardinia during the F1 summer break

Former IndyCar driver and Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty
Former IndyCar driver and Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

The F1 sphere went into a frenzy as Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff were allegedly spotted in Sardinia, Italy, during the summer break. However, the pair were not the only members from the F1 paddock there.

Danica Patrick had also gone to the island in the Mediterranean Sea, and shared images from her recent holiday excursions, as she captioned her latest Instagram post:

"…but, Sardinia!!! 🤌🏼 More truffles, wine, and blue water please. That concludes the euro summer series, for this year. Come back next summer for more great tips on travel destinations and questionable picture choices. 😝"

F1 will return to racing at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the month. The Grand Prix weekend will set off on August 29 and conclude on August 31. But Patrick is expected not to be in the paddock as she is slated to return to the Sky Sports pundit panel at the 19th round of the F1 season, at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, as per last year's trends.

Quick Links

