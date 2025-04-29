F1 commentator David Croft on how Lewis Hamilton got him and Martin Brundle a role in the Brad Pitt starrer movie

Upon Lewis Hamilton's recommendation, F1 commentators David Croft and Martin Brundle are set to feature in an upcoming F1 film. The seven-time world champion, who is also the producer of the movie, apparently referred the duo to the directors to capture authenticity.

A sports drama movie titled 'F1' is slated to release on June 27, 2025. Renowned Hollywood star Brad Pitt will play the lead, along with Damson Idris. Hamilton, interestingly, is one of the producers of the film and also has reportedly worked closely with the makers to ensure the movie stays true to the reality of Formula 1.

To further add authenticity to the film, F1 makers apparently signed David Croft and Martin Brundle to lend their voices to the movie’s racing scenes. Croft revealed that he has dubbed multiple sessions, and their casting happened on Lewis Hamilton's recommendation.

Talking to The Times, David Croft said:

“He [Hamilton] said, ‘If you want to make it authentic commentary, you need Martin and Crofty.’ I really appreciated that. Martin and I have done five or six sessions, including filming in a commentary box. Hopefully it sounds as authentic as a normal commentary because they did allow Martin and me to veer off script and call it how we’d call it, which is great.”

The plot of the F1 movie revolves around Brad Pitt, starring as retired driver Sonny Hayes. He comes out of retirement to join the fictional Apex Grand Prix team and mentor young prodigy Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The movie was shot side by side with the 2024 F1 season and reportedly has shots of the actual races as well. The 'F1' movie will be released in June this year, starting a theatrical release in IMAX, and will later be available on Apple TV+ for streaming.

F1 movie director reflects on Lewis Hamilton's role in the making of the film

Lewis Hamilton with Brad Pitt at F1 Grand Prix of USA - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton, as a producer of the 'F1' film, played a key role in preparing the actors by passing on his racing knowledge. The director of the movie, Joseph Kosinski, recalled how the seven-time world champion's experience helped in the narration of the movie.

Talking to formula1.com, Kosinski said:

“Lewis was instrumental in not only the technical aspects, obviously, but in the real kind of formative stage of the movie, formulating this narrative. We tell the story of Sonny Hayes, who's kind of [a] veteran racer, and then Joshua Pierce, who's a rookie. Lewis has been both. He's been the rookie almost winning his first season in Formula 1 and now has seven World Championships. He's kind of seen it all.

“So his perspective on shaping the narrative of these two characters and kind of giving me real insight into what it is that drives him, what makes these guys want to do this day in and day out, it was really, really helpful. We couldn't have made this film without him.”

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton also gave Brad Pitt and Damson Idris racing tips during the filming. With all the hard work done, the movie is now set to release in June, with F1 fans already excited.

