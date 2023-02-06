F1 commentator on major changes Fred Vasseur could bring to Ferrari: "They never seemed to accept their mistakes"

Former F1 driver and commentator Johnny Herbert reckons Fred Vassuer could help bring much-needed changes to Ferrari. Talking to Total-Motorsport.com, Herbert talked about how the new team principal could bring much-needed change to the team.

Ferrari were plagued with periodic issues from in-race strategies last season. The biggest issue, though, was the team's unwillingness to accept that something was wrong. Herbert feels that's something Vasseur could address:

“We saw what happened with strategy, and there was a lot of talk about Ferrari saying, ‘well, we did the right thing'. They never seemed to accept their mistakes. Someone like Fred I hope can come in there and, if there is a mistake, they can deal with it in a proper way.

Sometimes you have to accept it, and that is where there has to be a little bit of change. That will only help morale in the team to really make sure everyone is doing the job they are expected to do."

Herbert feels sometimes criticism is the thing that could push teams forward, and Ferrari should be willing to embrace that:

“Sometimes criticism is the way that everyone can have a bit of a reset. If you put your hand on someone’s shoulder and say, ‘that’s not a bad job’ they might think, ‘Ok, well I will carry on doing what I’m doing’. That’s not good enough because that’s why the mistakes maybe came a little bit too frequently last year."

He added:

“You have a look at Red Bull and Mercedes, see how strong they are when it comes down to those strategy calls. They (Ferrari) have all the right ingredients, so let’s hope Fred can provide that final thing they need.”

Vassuer could be a new lease of life for Ferrari - Johnny Herbert

Herbert reckons with Leclerc coming in, the changes will prove to be a new lease of life for the team. He feels Charles Leclerc was probably overburdened in 2022, saying:

“The changes at the Scuderia with Vasseur coming in will probably be a new lease of life for the team. Hopefully, that will actually make it easier (for the team).

I think there’s a lot of weight on Charles’ shoulders. I think Fred’s going to be able to take that off to allow his natural talent to do what he would normally do, which is go out there and win races. That’s just one little part that can help put a driver in the right mindset.”

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will hope that the situation at the Italian team improves to aid their title challenge this season.

